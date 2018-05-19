McCrocklin Tests the Midlantic Juvenile Market

Tom McCrocklin is consistently among the leading consignors of 2-year-olds in training in North America, and over the last two years, he has sold three juveniles for prices of seven figures or more without venturing beyond Florida.

But for the first time, the Ocala, Fla.,-based horseman has a group in Timonium, Md., for the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale of 2-year-olds May 21-22.

Though he hasn't sold at the Midlantic sale, McCrocklin said he has been a buyer at the venue and has liked what he's seen.

"I've been coming here to buy, and it's always been very competitive. I hope to see that on the selling end," McCrocklin said. "I also love Fasig-Tipton, which is one reason why I chose to come here. They are great people, and I try to support them. It's a learning curve for me. We want to get horses placed with good people, so this is the place to be."

According to BloodHorse MarketWatch data, McCrocklin has sold 16 juveniles this year for total receipts of $3,915,000—an average price of $244,688 and a $187,500 median. Last year the consignor had 18 average $254,833 for a gross of $4,587,000, and in 2016 he sold 23 2-year-olds for a total $2,948.,000.

Among the top graduates of McCrocklin's sale consignments are Instilled Regard, a $1.05 million sale who was on the Road to the Kentucky Derby after he won the Lecomte Stakes (G3) this year, and Swale Stakes (G2) winner and multiple grade 1-placed Favorable Outcome, who was sold for $300,000.

Among the five 2-year-olds remaining in McCrocklin's offerings after four withdrawals through the close of business May 17 is a son of Speightstown (Hip 109), for whom the consignor has high expectations.

The colt, who breezed a quarter-mile in :21 4/5 (the second-fastest time at the distance during the first under tack show), is the first foal produced from Magna Graduate 's grade 3 winner Blueeyesintherein.

"He's brilliantly fast," McCrocklin said of the colt, who was bought for $200,000 from Taylor Made Sales Agency at the Keeneland September yearling sale. The colt landed in the Midlantic sale after he bucked shins and was given more time before being offered to the public.

McCrocklin said the juvenile market this year has been "bipolar. It's very thin. You had better have the goods, or you're going to struggle. You've got to have a good breeze and gallop out. You've got to (pass the) vet (exam), and you've got to look good at the end of a shank."