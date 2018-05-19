Fasig-Tipton Under Tack Show Set for Sunday

Fasig-Tipton has announced that the third and final under tack workout session in preparation for the Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale will begin at 10 a.m. ET May 20.

Horses cataloged as Hips 401-600 are scheduled to undergo their final sale preparations during the session, which was rescheduled from May 17, due to track conditions at the Maryland State Fairgrounds near Timonium, where the sale will take place May 21-22. The sale sessions will begin at the revised time of 2 p.m. daily.

The track was deemed unsafe for the Thursday workouts after three days of steady rain, heavy at times, in the Baltimore area. The track re-opened Friday, and many of the sale horses that will breeze Sunday sent out to gallop.