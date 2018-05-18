Imprimis Takes Jim McKay Turf Sprint, Remains Unbeaten

The ground Imprimis traveled over during the $100,000 Jim McKay Turf Sprint May 18 was a change for him, but the result did not vary from his previous three outings.

The gelded son of Broken Vow remained unbeaten in four starts when he raced just off at tepid pace set by Rocket Heat and took over at the head of the lane on his way to capturing the five-furlong test by 5 1/4 lengths over boggy going at Pimlico Race Course.

Though his first three wins came over firm ground, Imprimis looked every bit the 4-5 favorite in his try over soft turf. With Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons, he tracked along in the two path through an opening quarter-mile in :23.56, as Rocket Heat had things his way up front. When the pacesetter rolled through the far turn, Imprimis surged up to the outside, displayed superior kick, opened up handily in the lane, and finished off the distance in 1:03.81.

"It was a big step bringing him here after two allowance races, but his numbers were good enough and he trained like he was that kind of horse, so we decided to take a shot and bring him here," trainer Joe Orseno said. "It was nice to know we had a lot of horse left (turning for home). When he kicked in (he) responded really well.

"He went up to (Rocket Heat) and kind of went right by him. He does what he has to do early and then he just kicks into the next gear."

Rocket Heat held second, with Oaks Bluffs third.

Imprimis has been visually impressive in each of his starts prior to the Jim McKay. He won his first three races by a combined 8 1/2 lengths. Originally trained by Timothy Hills, Breeze Easy's 4-year-old dark bay gelding broke his maiden at Gulfstream Park going five furlongs Feb. 2 and won his next two outings over that same surface. In his first outing for Orseno, Imprimis produced a similar stalk-and-pounce trip during a 4 1/4-length victory March 24.

Imprimis was bred in Florida by Craig Wheeler and is the second foal out of the Put It Back mare Shoppers Return. He now has earnings of $151,400.