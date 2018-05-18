Happy Like a Fool Speeds to Miss Preakness Victory

Entering the $150,000 Adena Springs Miss Preakness Stakes (G3), Happy Like a Fool had never encountered a wet track in three starts on dirt, but thrived on the off track May 18 at Pimlico Race Course.

After a clean break from the inside post in the field of nine, the 3-year-old Distorted Humor filly took command under pressure in the backstretch, maintained her advantage through the turn in the six-furlong sprint, and drew off in the stretch to win by 6 1/2 lengths over Artistic Diva.

Artistic Diva, who came into the Miss Preakness undefeated in two starts and shipped to Baltimore from Southern California, applied the pace pressure and was no match for the Wesley Ward-trained winner, but held for second, three-quarters of a length ahead of longshot Buy Sell Hold at the wire.

Happy Like a Fool finished off the six furlongs in 1:10.12 under jockey Tyler Gaffalione after she clicked off fractions of :23.05 and :46.13 through a half-mile. Favorites Good Move (8-5, sixth) and Almond Roca (7-2, eighth) were never seriously involved and finished far back.

The Miss Preakness was the second graded win for Merriebelle Stable, Susan Magnier, Michael Tabor, and Derrick Smith's Happy Like a Fool, who took the Oct. 17 Matron Stakes (G3) at Belmont Park two starts back, but she also earned a group 2 placing overseas when she finished second in the Queen Mary Stakes at Ascot June 21. Her 2018 debut was a fourth-place run in the April 8 Beaumont Stakes Presented by Keeneland Select (G3).

Bred in Kentucky by Ward, out of the Sky Mesa mare Lastofthsummerwine, Happy Like a Fool now has a 3-1-0 record from six starts and $257,697 in earnings.