Brette Named Head Trainer at Lambholm South

Peter Brette has been appointed head trainer at Lambholm South, the storied training center located in Marion County, Fla.

He comes to Lambholm after serving as principal assistant to Michael Matz for more than 15 years. Peter was instrumental in the success of the great Barbaro and other top racehorses, such as Union Rags , Round Pond, and Visionaire.

He began his career in England as a jockey at the age of 16. From there he went on to Dubai, where he became the assistant trainer and stable jockey for Bill Mather, the private trainer for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid al Maktoum, eventually becoming champion jockey. After his accomplishments in England and Dubai, he came to the United States.

Brette is looking forward to his new duties at Lambholm and says, "I hope to carry on the great tradition began under Junior Serna. The facilities are of the very highest level and the staff has long demonstrated their devotion to providing the highest level of care and horsemanship. It's a wonderful challenge and I eagerly look forward to the task."



