O'Brien Enters Four in 16-Horse Lockinge Stakes

A stacked field of 16 has been declared for the first older horse group 1 of the British season at Newbury May 19, the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes.

Run over Newbury's straight mile and open to four-year-olds and upwards, the Lockinge has produced some high-class performances in recent times, including Hawk Wing's demolition job in 2003, Rakti's romp in 2005 and Frankel's imperious defeat of arch rival Excelebration in 2012. The previous year's classic generation have an especially good record in the race, with 15 of the last 20 editions going their way.

Aidan O'Brien saddles four in his bid for only a second Lockinge.

Ryan Moore rides Rhododendron, who returned to action with a fourth-place finish behind European champion Cracksman in the Prix Ganay - Prix de l'Inauguration (G1) at ParisLongchamp last month. The Galileo IRE) filly rounded out her 3-year-old campaign—in which she never raced outside of group 1 company—with a win in Chantilly's Prix de l'Opera Longines (G1), before finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) at Del Mar.

All those runs came over further however, and speaking this week O'Brien said, "It will be interesting to see if Rhododendron will have the pace for a mile. If she doesn't, we will have to change things again. We always thought she had plenty of speed though and she was fast enough to run in the (QIPCO) One Thousand Guineas, so I'm not overly concerned about the mile for her."

Globetrotting Lancaster Bomber looks to rebound after finishing down the field in the Dubai Turf sponsored by DP World (G1) at Meydan when last seen. The Kentucky bred son of Claiborne Farm's War Front ran in top level contests in Canada, England, America, and Hong Kong to round out a winless season at three and, in fact, has not scored a victory since breaking his maiden at Leopardstown back in August of 2016. Seamie Heffernan partners.

"Lancaster Bomber was a very consistent colt last and we think a mile on quick ground is exactly what he wants. He's in very good form." Said O'Brien.

Deauville returns after missing his intended engagement in the Old Forester Turf Classic Stakes (G1) at Churchill Downs on Derby day due to soft ground concerns. He had warmed up for that with a close second at Newmarket in the bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (G3) on seasonal debut.

"We took Deauville to America to run at Churchill Downs, but when the rain came we took him out as the ground was completely against him. These conditions are much more to his liking and his best form is over a mile."

O'Brien's final runner is War Decree. The Kentucky bred son of War Front finished second in the Homeserve Huxley Stakes (G2) at Chester last week, but figures to be one of the long shots in the Lockinge.

Henry Candy has declared dual group 1 winning sprinter Limato, with Harry Bentley booked. The son of Tagula has only tried the distance twice in a 19-race career, when a beaten favorite for both the Lockinge and the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1) at Santa Anita in 2016.

"Limato's preparation has been remarkably good really considering how the weather has been." Said Candy. "Mr Jacobs (owner) and I decided that we would like to try a mile again, with mainly me pushing it, and once we decided that, the Lockinge was the obvious place to start. I think he is probably fit enough. I am pretty confident that he will get a mile, but you would be an idiot if you said you were 100 percent confident."

Addeybb is improving fast. The Pivotal gelding stepped up to stakes company when landing the bet365 Mile (G2) at Sandown last time, after taking out the prestigious 32Red Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster to open his season. James Doyle, aboard for both those starts, takes the ride for trainer William Haggas who said, "He surprised me in the Lincoln with how comfortably he won, because while his work had been good and I thought he was a nice horse, I didn't expect him to win like that. Having done that, I hoped he would do what he did at Sandown. He's a genuine horse."

Andrew Balding sends Beat The Bank, whose trio of stakes wins last season culminated in a 5-length score in the Shadwell Joel Stakes (G2) at Newmarket, whilst Roger Varian relies on Zabeel Prince, who has tasted success in four of six career starts and steps up to group race company for the first time.

Librisa Breeze shocked champion sprinter Harry Angel in last year's QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (G1) at Ascot. Dean Ivory's gelding returned to action with a down the field run in the Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments (G1) at Meydan back in March and goes a mile for the first time since finishing runner-up in the Royal Hunt Cup Handicap at Royal Ascot last June.

Tough knocking seven-year-old Suedois shipped in and took out the Shadwell Turf Mile Stakes (G1) at Keeneland last fall, before finishing fourth in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1) at Del Mar. David O'Meara's admirably consistent veteran has only finished out of the first three in 10 of his 33 career starts.

The Lockinge often provides clues for the Queen Anne Stakes (G1), the opening race of Royal Ascot, with Canford Cliffs, Frankel, and Ribchester all doing the double in recent times.