Almond Eye, Lucky Lilac Meet Again in Japanese Oaks

Daughters from the first crops of sires Orfevre and Lord Kanaloa are among the favorites for the May 20 renewal of the Yushun Himba (Japanese Oaks) (G1) at Tokyo Racecourse.

Almond Eye, by 2013 Japan Horse of the Year Lord Kanaloa, and Lucky Lilac, by Japanese Triple Crown winner Orfevre, earned their way into the Yushun Himba by finishing one-two in the Oka Sho (Japanese One Thousand Guineas) (G1).

Almond Eye is out of the Sunday Silence mare Fusaichi Pandora, who finished second in the 2006 Yushun Himba. Almond Eye started her 3-year-old season with a victory in the Nikkan Sports Sho Shinzan Kinen (G3) at Kyoto before the Oka Sho triumph. Christophe Lemaire, who won last year's Oaks on the Frankel filly Soul Stirring, is booked to ride Almond Eye.

Lucky Lilac, produced by the Flower Alley mare Lilacs and Lace, won her first four starts before the narrow loss to Almond Eye in the Oka Sho.

Almond Eye produced an eye-catching late run to catch Lucky Lilac in the Oka Sho and Lucky Lilac's trainer, Mikio Matsunaga, said the added distance of the 2,400-meter Yushun Himba, with the long, uphill Tokyo Racecourse stretch figuring into the equation, should help his filly.

"She has a big stride," Matsunaga said while preparing for the race, "and I've always thought she was more suited for the longer distances."

The newcomer sires have a bit of a hill to climb, though. Deep Impact, who has sired three previous Oaks winners, has seven nominees for this year's renewal. Prominent among them is Satono Walkure, winner of the Flora Stakes (G2) at Tokyo in her last start.

The Yushun Himba is run left-handed, starting in front of the massive grandstand and around two turns. The race offers a purse of US$2.17 million with US$1 million to the winner.