F-T Postpones Under Tack Session; Shifts Sale Start

Because of current and expected weather conditions May 17 in Timonium, Md., the third session of the Midlantic 2-year-olds in training under tack show has been postponed to Sunday, May 20.

The start time will be determined based on track and weather conditions. In announcing the decision, Fasig-Tipton noted the safety of all horses and riders is of paramount importance and the first priority of Fasig-Tipton.

Fasig-Tipton is also adjusting the start time of the sale sessions . The two sessions, which will be conducted this Monday and Tuesday, May 21-22, will now begin at 2 p.m. —- instead of 11 a.m. as originally scheduled.

"Pushing back the start time of both sale sessions to 2 p.m. will ensure that buyers will have ample time to complete their pre-sale inspections and evaluations," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning.