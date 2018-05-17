Apologynotaccepted Seeks to Make the Grade in Matron

Apologynotaccepted will attempt to break through the graded ranks when she heads the May 19 $100,000 Arlington Matron Stakes (G3) for fillies and mares 3 and up at Arlington International.

In what could be her best chance yet, the 7-year-old daughter of Fusaichi Pegasus will take on seven others in the 1 1/8-mile test on the all-weather track. Coming off a runner-up finish in the April 20 Hilliard Lyons Doubledogdare Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland, the mare faced stiffer competition when she missed by just three-quarters of a length to grade 1-placed Valadorna.

Owned by Mrs. Paul Shanahan, Apologynotaccepted didn't begin her racing career until age 5. In her debut for previous trainer David Kassen, she won by 16 lengths, but was transferred to the barn of Bill Mott. Under Mott the mare ran in allowance races and didn't score again until her 6-year-old debut in a Gulfstream Park allowance optional-claiming race.

After three consecutive wins Apologynotaccepted climbed the ranks to the graded stakes and placed second in the Fleur de Lis Handicap (G2) behind Forever Unbridled at Churchill Downs and third in the Shuvee Handicap (G3) at Saratoga Race Course.

Transferred again to her current trainer Brendan Walsh for 2018, Apologynotaccepted's season debut was a disappointing ninth in the seven-furlong Hurricane Bertie Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park. However, after a fourth in the Latonia Stakes, she seems to be coming back into form.

Her main competition in the Matron will likely come from Babybluesbdancing, who was third in the April 28 Milwaukee Avenue Handicap and finished second in her best effort at the Matron level in the 2017 Iowa Oaks (G3); and Wesley Ward trained Con Te Partiro, who was fourth in last year's Del Mar Oaks Presented by The Jockey Club (G1).

Town and Country Racing's Moonlit Garden could be one finding herself. After breaking her maiden March 17 with a 9 1/2-length score in her 12th outing, the 4-year-old Malibu Moon filly returned April 20 to notch a one-length allowance victory at Keeneland. Trained by Christopher Davis, she will give four pounds to the rest of the field, carrying 120 pounds.