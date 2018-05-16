March X Press won last year's Bolton Landing Stakes at Saratoga Race Course

March X Press won last year's Bolton Landing Stakes at Saratoga Race Course

Coglianese Photos

Africa Poised for Soaring Softly Stakes

Nine 3-year-old fillies entered in seven-furlong turf test.

After just missing in last month's Mizdirection Stakes off a layoff, Africa will look to secure her first stakes score May 19 in the $100,000 Soaring Softly Stakes (G3T) on the Widener course at Belmont Park.

Trained by Chad Brown for owners Madaket Stables, Michael Dubb, Bethlehem Stables, and David Simon, Africa finished second to Out of The Flames (GB) in the Mizdirection April 15 at six furlongs on the Aqueduct Racetrack inner turf. Africa will stretch out to seven furlongs in Saturday's test.

Africa began her career in France with three starts. She closed out last season with an off-the-board finish in the Miss Grillo Stakes (G3T) at Belmont. The Mizdirection was her first start since that Oct. 1 effort.

Brown also will saddle Peter Brant's Brattata, who enters off a third-place finish in the Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) in March on the Gulfstream Park turf.

The expected field of nine 3-year-old fillies also includes Golconda Stables' March X Press, who finished third in the Mizdirection.

Entries: Soaring Softly S. (G3T)

Belmont Park, Saturday, May 19, 2018, Race 9

  • Grade IIIT
  • 7f
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 5:33 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1March X Press (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione121Todd A. Pletcher-
2Mentality (NY)Eric Cancel115Wesley A. Ward-
3Nootka Sound (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDylan Davis117Wesley A. Ward-
4Mominou (FL)David Cohen115James J. Toner-
5Elevenses (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJunior Alvarado119James A. Jerkens-
6Coffee Crush (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano115James J. Toner-
7Strategic Dreams (FL)Rajiv Maragh121Rudy R. Rodriguez-
8Africa (FR)Joel Rosario115Chad C. Brown-
9Brattata (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKendrick Carmouche115Chad C. Brown-