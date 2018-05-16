Africa Poised for Soaring Softly Stakes

After just missing in last month's Mizdirection Stakes off a layoff, Africa will look to secure her first stakes score May 19 in the $100,000 Soaring Softly Stakes (G3T) on the Widener course at Belmont Park.

Trained by Chad Brown for owners Madaket Stables, Michael Dubb, Bethlehem Stables, and David Simon, Africa finished second to Out of The Flames (GB) in the Mizdirection April 15 at six furlongs on the Aqueduct Racetrack inner turf. Africa will stretch out to seven furlongs in Saturday's test.

Africa began her career in France with three starts. She closed out last season with an off-the-board finish in the Miss Grillo Stakes (G3T) at Belmont. The Mizdirection was her first start since that Oct. 1 effort.

Brown also will saddle Peter Brant's Brattata, who enters off a third-place finish in the Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) in March on the Gulfstream Park turf.

The expected field of nine 3-year-old fillies also includes Golconda Stables' March X Press, who finished third in the Mizdirection.