Happy Like a Fool Primed for Miss Preakness

After a fourth-place start in her seasonal debut, grade 3 winner Happy Like a Fool figures to deliver her best in the $150,000 Adena Springs Miss Preakness Stakes (G3) May 18 at Pimlico Race Course.

Last year Happy Like a Fool, who is campaigned by Coolmore-affiliated owners Merriebelle Stable, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, and Susan Magnier, closed out her season with a victory in the Matron Stakes (G3), a six-furlong test at Belmont Park. That graded stakes score followed a maiden win in her 4 1/2-furlong debut at Keeneland and a pair of starts in England, where the daughter of Distorted Humor earned a runner-up finish in the Queen Mary Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot.

Happy Like a Fool enters Friday's six-furlong test for 3-year-old fillies off a fourth-place finish in the Beaumont Stakes Presented by Keeneland Select (G3) April 8 at Keeneland. Since then she has worked three times for trainer Wesley Ward, including a bullet five-furlong move in :59 2/5 May 11 at Keeneland.

While Happy Like a Fool looks to add to her graded stakes success, the field also includes a pair of promising fillies who will be making their graded stakes debuts in Hronis Racing's Artistic Diva and Klein Racing's Good Move. Both fillies are undefeated in a pair of starts.

Artistic Diva will be making her first start of 2018, after she won a maiden turf sprint at Del Mar and switched to dirt to win the six-furlong Anoakia Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Trained by John Sadler the daughter of Munnings has breezed eight times since March 27 at distances from three to six furlongs.

Good Move, trained by Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1)-winning trainer Brad Cox, rolls into Pimlico after she won her maiden special weight debut and an optional-claiming allowance at Oaklawn Park this year by a combined 10 1/2 lengths. The daughter of Broken Vow has worked five times since that March 11 allowance win, twice earning the bullet.

The co-highweight, along with Happy Like a Fool, at 120 pounds is I Still Miss You, a two-time stakes winner in New York.

Besides purse money the winner of Friday's race will be awarded a trophy and a season to Mucho Macho Man (pending approval of the filly by Adena Springs).