HRRN Plans Plenty of Preakness Coverage

Horse Racing Radio Network (HRRN), the Eclipse Award-winning broadcast organization based in Lexington, Kentucky and official radio home of the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup World Championships, announced Tuesday, it will provide more than 10 hours of live on-site Preakness Stakes coverage from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. beginning Wednesday afternoon culminating with the network's exclusive radio coverage of the 143rd Preakness Stakes (G1) on Saturday afternoon.

2018 marks the 11th consecutive year HRRN has been the official radio voice of the Triple Crown's Middle Jewel.

Preakness week programming begins Wednesday, May 16, with a special Maryland Horse Industry Spotlight Show at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by live coverage of the Preakness Post-Position Draw at 5:00 p.m. ET. Both shows are sponsored by the Maryland Horse Breeders' Association and can be heard on Sirius 219/XM 201 and streaming live on the HRRN website, www.horseracingradio.net.

HRRN returns Friday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. ET with their popular Xpressbet Radio show covering the historic Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (G2) and undercard races. "The Big A" Anthony Stabile hosts the show which airs nationwide on Sirius 219/XM 201 with live streaming available on the HRRN website.

The Equine Forum presented by FarmPaint.com kicks off HRRN's Preakness Day coverage on Saturday morning. Host Mike Penna will be joined by special guests to preview the Preakness Stakes. Listeners can tune in from 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET on Sirius 219/XM 201 along with terrestrial affiliates across the country and on the HRRN website.

Saturday afternoon, HRRN commences 4 1/2 hours of live race coverage starting at 3:00 p.m. ET with their broadcast of the Preakness Day undercard stakes. Anthony Stabile will anchor the coverage along with analyst Dan Mason. Pimlico track announcer Dave Rodman will provide the race calls on the broadcast which can be heard on SiriusXM 93 and online at www.horseracingradio.net.

At 5:00 PM ET, exclusive coverage of the 143rd Preakness Stakes begins with Mike Penna hosting alongside analysts Kurt Becker and Dan Mason. Jeff Bloom and Tom Leach will report trackside while Baltimore native, Larry Collmus will call the Preakness. The broadcast is presented by TwinSpires.com and can be heard throughout North America on Sirius/XM 93 along with terrestrial affiliates from coast to coast and streaming live on www.horseracingradio.net.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.