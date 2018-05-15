SIS Plans Live Coverage of Korean Racing

SIS (Sports Information Services), the leading multi-channel supplier, has agreed with the Korean Racing Authority to broadcast live coverage of the action from two of the country's racecourses, Busan and Seoul.

Starting on Friday 18th May, the agreement will allow SIS to provide pictures and data to retail and online bookmakers in the UK, Ireland, and Spain.

The deal covers the courses in Seoul and Busan, with races running from Friday to Sunday. Busan will host fixtures on Friday mornings (UK time) and Seoul on Saturday and Sunday mornings (UK time).

Simon Fraser, Head of International Horseracing at SIS Betting, said: "We are delighted to have agreed terms with the Korean Racing Authority and to be able to supply further betting opportunities to our operator partners at key times.

"I've no doubt racing fans will be very pleased with the quality of the racing on display and I'm confident the fast-paced action will also appeal to a host of new admirers as we promote it in Europe.

"For SIS, this is another piece in the jigsaw as we look to create a quality, round-the-clock pictures and data product which gives operators options, no matter where they are in the world or the time of day."

The new agreement follows the recent announcement of SIS's deal to provide exclusive horse racing content from Jebel Ali in Dubai, from the 2018-19 season until 2019-20.

The 1680 Korean races a year join a comprehensive stable of overseas horseracing that now includes racing from Dubai, Latin America, Singapore and Mauritius.

Seongwon Jeon, Executive Director of Marketing at the Korean Racing Authority, said: "We are very pleased to be partnering with SIS, with their ability to provide operators with a high quality end-to-end betting content solution which will help us grow interest in Korean racing around the world.

"The timing of our racing is perfect for European based operators looking to fill the early morning schedule both online and in retail. It also complements the rest of SIS's global horse racing content, meaning that operators can have quality racing any time of the day."

About SIS

SIS (Sports Information Services) has been a trusted partner to the global betting industry for over 30 years, supplying short form betting content to online and retail betting operators. Our horse and greyhound racing content can help keep customers engaged and increase dwell time online and in shop. SIS provides operators with an end to end solution for horse and greyhound betting including data, live pictures, prices and derivatives, creating betting events to help drive profitable sales. For more information about SIS please visit www.sis.tv

