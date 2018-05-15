Dyehard Fan Supply to Handle Justify Merchandise

WinStar Farm, one of the owners of 2018 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) winner Justify, has selected Dyehard Fan Supply as merchandiser for the prized horse.

An event and retail merchandise marketing and e-commerce company, Dyehard will handle merchandise for Justify beginning immediately and will have merchandise on site at Pimlico Race Course for the horse's highly anticipated start in the Preakness Stakes (G1) in Baltimore May 19.

Dyehard Fan Supply has handled event merchandising for several highly regarded equestrian events including the 2010 FEI World Equestrian Games in Kentucky, Kentucky Derby wholesale, the Preakness Stakes, and the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1). The Tryon International Equestrian Center subsequently selected Dyehard Fan Supply as official merchandiser for the FEI World Equestrian Games Tryon 2018 (WEG), which will take place in Mill Spring, N.C., Sept.11-23.

"Dyehard Fan Supply is thrilled to have WinStar Farm and Justify join our stable of clients. We have quickly geared up to get merchandise to fans as Justify races towards history," said Dyehard executive vice president Ben Erps.