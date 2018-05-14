Winx Moves to Top of World's Best Racehorse Rankings

With her dominating victory in the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1), Winx (130) is now alone at the top of the third edition of the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings for 2018.

Winx won the Queen Elizabeth by 3 3/4 lengths over Gailo Chop (120), and in doing so, she improved her rating to 130 from 129. At 129, she had been tied with Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) winner Gun Runner . It was the Australian star's 25th consecutive victory. Her other wins this year include the TAB Chipping Norton Stakes (G1) and The Agency George Ryder Stakes (G1). Winx, who is currently on a spell, is scheduled to remain in Australia and continue her campaign there later this year.

Cracksman (125) and Justify (124) are also responsible for notable changes near the top of the latest rankings.

Cracksman, who was the co-third highest rated horse of 2017, made his seasonal debut a winning one at the recently reopened ParisLongchamp. The 4-year-old Frankel colt posted an easy four-length victory in the Prix Ganay-Prix de l'Inauguration de ParisLongchamp (G1).

Justify, meanwhile, improved his rating to 124 from 120 after winning the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) by 2 1/2 lengths over Good Magic (120). Audible (120) was a head back in third. Justify, who is a perfect four-for-four, had previously won the Santa Anita Derby (G1) in his first attempt at stakes company.



The Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings are compiled by the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings Committee and published by the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities.