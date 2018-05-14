NBC Sports Network

Television, Radio Schedule for Preakness Week

Extensive coverage planned by NBC, NBCSN.

Following is a list of television, radio, and online video coverage scheduled for the week leading up to the Preakness Stakes (G1).

TV Schedule

Date

Program

Time

Network

May 18

Live broadcast from Pimlico featuring the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (post time 4:48 p.m.)

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

NBCSN

May 19 

Live broadcast from Pimlico featuring the Preakness Stakes undercard

2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

NBCSN

May 19

Live broadcast of the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes (post time TBA)

5 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

NBC

 Note: All times listed are Eastern

Radio Schedule

Date

Program

Time

Network

May 15

At The Races with Steve Byk: Andy Serling, Horse Health, and Jeremy Plonk

9 a.m.

Thoroughbred Radio Network

May 15

Jock Talk presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

HRRN

May 16

At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more

9 a.m.

Thoroughbred Radio Network

May 16

Xpressbet Radio

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

HRRN

May 16

Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

HRRN

May 17

At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more

4:30 p.m.

Thoroughbred Radio Network

May 17

Xpressbet Radio

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

HRRN

May 17

Stan Salter and Maryland Horse Radio

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

CBS Sports Radio 1300

May 17

Brisnet.com Call-In Show

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

HRRN

May 18

At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests

9 a.m.

Thoroughbred Radio Network

May 18

Xpressbet Radio

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

HRRN

May 18

Black-Eyed Susan Stakes and undercard races broadcast from Pimlico

4 p.m.-6 p.m.

HRRN

May 18

Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

HRRN

May 19

Stan Salter and Maryland Horse Radio

6 a.m.-9 a.m.

105.7 The Fan

May 19

Equine Forum Show

8 a.m.-10 a.m. 

HRRN

May 19

"The Winner's Circle," presented by America's Best Racing in conjunction with SB Nation Radio, with host Bram Weinstein and scheduled featured guest Bob Baffert

10 a.m. 

SB Nation Radio

May 19

Preakness Stakes undercard races broadcast from Pimlico

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

HRRN

May 19

Preakness Stakes broadcast from Pimlico

5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

HRRN

 Note: All times listed are Eastern

Online Video Schedule

Date

Program

Time

Website

May 16

Preakness Stakes Post Position Draw

5 p.m.

XBTV and

Preakness Stakes Facebook

 Note: All times listed are Eastern