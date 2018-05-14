Television, Radio Schedule for Preakness Week

Following is a list of television, radio, and online video coverage scheduled for the week leading up to the Preakness Stakes (G1).
TV Schedule
|
Date
|
Program
|
Time
|
Network
|
May 18
|
Live broadcast from Pimlico featuring the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (post time 4:48 p.m.)
|
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
|
May 19
|
Live broadcast from Pimlico featuring the Preakness Stakes undercard
|
2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
|
May 19
|
Live broadcast of the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes (post time TBA)
|
5 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
Note: All times listed are Eastern
Radio Schedule
|
Date
|
Program
|
Time
|
Network
|
May 15
|
At The Races with Steve Byk: Andy Serling, Horse Health, and Jeremy Plonk
|
9 a.m.
|
May 15
|
Jock Talk presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka
|
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|
May 16
|
At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more
|
9 a.m.
|
May 16
|
Xpressbet Radio
|
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|
May 16
|
Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton
|
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|
May 17
|
At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more
|
4:30 p.m.
|
May 17
|
Xpressbet Radio
|
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|
May 17
|
Stan Salter and Maryland Horse Radio
|
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
|
May 17
|
Brisnet.com Call-In Show
|
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|
May 18
|
At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests
|
9 a.m.
|
May 18
|
Xpressbet Radio
|
3 p.m.-4 p.m.
|
May 18
|
Black-Eyed Susan Stakes and undercard races broadcast from Pimlico
|
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
|
May 18
|
Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets
|
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|
May 19
|
Stan Salter and Maryland Horse Radio
|
6 a.m.-9 a.m.
|
May 19
|
Equine Forum Show
|
8 a.m.-10 a.m.
|
May 19
|
"The Winner's Circle," presented by America's Best Racing in conjunction with SB Nation Radio, with host Bram Weinstein and scheduled featured guest Bob Baffert
|
10 a.m.
|
May 19
|
Preakness Stakes undercard races broadcast from Pimlico
|
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
|
May 19
|
Preakness Stakes broadcast from Pimlico
|
5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Online Video Schedule
|
Date
|
Program
|
Time
|
Website
|
May 16
|
Preakness Stakes Post Position Draw
|
5 p.m.
|
XBTV and
