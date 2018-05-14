Diviner is First Winner for Charm Spirit

The first winner for freshman sire and multiple group 1 winner Charm Spirit arrived at the winner's circle May 14 in Wolverhampton, England, as Irish-bred Diviner won her second start by five lengths.

Ennistown Stud bred Diviner in Ireland and sold her as a yearling for €14,000 (US$16,513) to trainer Mark Johnston out of The Castlebridge Consignment at the 2017 Goffs Orby sale. Johnston trains the filly for Kingsley Park 8.

Diviner is the sixth foal out of Water Fountain, an unraced daughter of Mark of Esteem, and is a half sister to group 2-placed winner Ponfeigh (Teofilo) and one other winner. Water Fountain is a full sister to group 3 winner Spring Oak, who finished third in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T), and a half sister to black-type winner Fragrant Hill (Shirley Heights).

Charm Spirit was raced by Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al Thani, who bought the Irish-bred son of Invincible Spirit for €140,000 (US$182,322) at the 2012 Arqana October yearling sale from breeder Ecurie Des Monceaux. He went on to win six of nine lifetime starts, getting group 1 victories in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Sponsored by QIPCO, Qatar Prix du Moulin de Longchamp, and Prix Jean Prat. He retired with $1,875,092 in earnings.

Charm Spirit stands at the Aga Khan's Haras de Bonneval in France for €20,000.