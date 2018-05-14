Preakness Contenders Put in Training at Churchill

Five Churchill Downs-based Preakness Stakes (G1) contenders, led by Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) winner Justify, continued their preparations May 13 before shipping to Baltimore for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown.

Justify trained at 7:30 a.m. ET and was accompanied by trainer Bob Baffert's top assistant, Jimmy Barnes, on the pony. The colt galloped 1 1/2 miles after schooling in the gate.

"He put in a normal gallop," Barnes said. "Once we got out of the gate, we jogged down the stretch and galloped a normal 1 1/2 miles."

Earlier, trainer D. Wayne Lukas' Kentucky Derby sixth-place finisher Bravazo breezed four furlongs in :50 3/5, with splits of :13, :25 2/5, and :38 before a gallop out to five furlongs in 1:04 4/5, according to Churchill Downs clocker John Nichols.

"I don't really pay any attention to the splits," Lukas said. "He did it real nicely. He just ran eight days ago, so we really didn't need to do much with him."

Bravazo's stablemate, Pat Day Mile Stakes presented by LG and E and KU (G3) fourth-place finisher Sporting Chance, galloped about 1 1/2 miles after a planned breeze was aborted. The Tiznow colt is not expected to breeze prior to the Preakness, Lukas said.

Both colts will van to Baltimore May 14.

On Saturday trainer Tom Amoss confirmed Kentucky Derby eighth-place finisher Lone Sailor will enter the Preakness. The GMB Racing-owned colt galloped 1 1/2 miles Sunday under regular exercise rider Maurice Sanchez. Amoss also confirmed jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will pick up the mount in the Preakness.

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen's Arkansas Derby (G1) fifth-place finisher Tenfold is expected to breeze Monday under regular exercise rider Angel Garcia, assistant trainer Scott Blasi said.

