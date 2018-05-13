Pink Lloyd Gets 10th Straight Victory in New Providence

Entourage Stable's Pink Lloyd scored his 10th consecutive stakes victory in a repeat performance of the $100,000 New Providence Stakes at Woodbine May 13.

Facing an overmatched field of just three others in the stakes restricted to Ontario-breds 3 and older, Pink Lloyd left the gate first but Marten River rushed up to take the lead and ran the first quarter in :22.70. Pink Lloyd regained the lead and remained a half-length in front through a half-mile in :45.16.

Lokinforpursemonee took his shot at the 2017 Canadian Horse of the Year through the turn in the six-furlong contest, but as they entered the stretch, Pink Lloyd opened his stride and cruised to a 6 1/4-length victory. Final time for the distance over the all-weather course was 1:09.60.

Sent off at odds of 1-9 under regular rider Eurico da Silva, the winner returned $2.10 with no place or show wagering. Lokinforpursemonee finished 3 1/4 lengths in front of Goodoldhockeygame, and Marten River completed the order of finish.

Trained by Robert Tiller, Pink Lloyd has come full circle, following a schedule the trainer said will be similar to last year, when he also started the season with a score in the Jacques Cartier Stakes before winning the New Providence.

"You just watched this horse win his 10th stakes in a row, and we should really appreciate this horse because they just don't come along," Tiller said. "The LeBron James of Canadian horse racing, does that fit? That's what I'm saying."

In 2017, racing exclusively at Woodbine, the Old Forester gelding went on to win the Achievement Stakes, Vigil Stakes (G3), Shepperton Stakes, OLG/OR Kenora Stakes Presented by HBPA of Ontario, Overskate Stakes, and Kennedy Road Stakes (G2).

"Pink Lloyd is just scary the way he runs," da Silva said. "It was so easy at the eighth pole, he was just galloping along and I looked at the screen and he had like three or four lengths in front, and he was doing it so easy. He was running so relaxed. This horse is amazing.

"Definitely, I can say this is the best horse I ever rode. I'm trying to sit second, and I was fighting with him to sit second, and another horse started lugging out and I just went beside him and he took off from there. He said, 'You know what, let me do my job,' and he started running. He's a very special horse."

The 6-year-old was bred by John Carey and is out of the Great Gladiator mare Gladiator Queen.

"Today was an easy race for him. We know it will get tougher, but the way he did it, he's just a monster. And we're just very lucky and blessed to have this horse," Tiller said. "Let's hope the party keeps going, and if it doesn't, then we've had a great run at it."