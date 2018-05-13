Hazapour Comes Out On Top at Leopardstown

Hazapour landed trainer Dermot Weld a ninth Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes (G3) at Leopardstown May 13, coming home three-quarters of a length in front of Coolmore's Delano Roosevelt. Another Coolmore runner, The Pentagon, was a neck back in third.

The H.H. Aga Khan's homebred colt—not seen since finishing third in the Thetote.com Eyrefield Stakes (G3) at Leopardstown last fall—belied his 16-1 odds in the field of eight, coming with a strong run to lead inside the final furlong under jockey Declan McDonogh.

Final time for the 1 1/4-mile test on a track rated good was 2:08.58.

Hazapour is by Darley stallion Shamardal, out of a half sister to 2016 Investec Derby (G1) and Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (G1) winner Harzand.

"He's developed well over the winter and worked beautifully the other morning. He's been progressing really well," Weld said. "He's a nephew of Harzand, and he represents the family well. We'll see if he can emulate his uncle—that's the plan."

Aidan O'Brien seemed to have all bases covered with his trio of runners, who finished 1-2-3 in last month's P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes (G3) over the same Leopardstown course, but he was not able to add a 12th Derrinstown title. Delano Roosevelt passed stablemate The Pentagon for second, while Ballysax winner Nelson faded after setting the pace and finished sixth.

The Derrinstown shot to prominence in the early 2000s, with subsequent dual Derby winners Sinndar, Galileo, and High Chaparral using it as a prep in consecutive years. Despite not providing the winner of the Epsom showpiece since, three more Irish Derby victors have taken in the contest en route to the Curragh.