Good Magic to Challenge Justify in Preakness

Trainer Chad Brown said May 13 that Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) runner-up Good Magic will take on Justify again in the May 19 Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico Race Course.

According to Brown, the decision was based on how the Curlin colt has trained in recent days at Belmont Park, which included a gallop Sunday.

"The horse trained great again this morning and has bounced out of the Derby really well," the trainer said of Good Magic, who is owned by e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables. "(The decision) came down to our horse and how he was doing. It's a huge opportunity and the way he came out of the race, he deserves another shot."

The margin between the two runners in the Derby was 2 1/2 lengths and Brown is hopeful his champion 2-year-old male of 2017 can cut into or eliminate that distance with a new set of circumstances in the Preakness.

"Both horses are going to do things they've never done before—run on two weeks rest and run at Pimlico," the trainer said. "We're hopeful our horse responds to that well. If you're asking how we're going to close the gap of a couple lengths, that's it."

Brown won his first classic in last year's Preakness with Cloud Computing, but faces a significantly different scenario this year for his return to Baltimore. In 2017 he ran Practical Joke (fifth) in the Derby, then brought a fresh contender in Cloud Computing to the Preakness and upset Derby winner Always Dreaming and champion Classic Empire .

"It's different, because last year we came with a fresh horse," Brown said. "This time I have a horse on two weeks rest going against a really good horse (in Justify)."

Good Magic will ship from New York to Baltimore May 14.

Another Derby runner, Lone Sailor (eighth), is also committed to run in the Preakness. Owner GMB Racing took to Twitter to make the announcement. Prior to the Derby the Majestic Warrior colt finished a neck second to Noble Indy in the TwinSpires Louisiana Derby (G2).