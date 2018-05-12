A Raving Beauty Aces U.S. Debut in Beaugay

A Raving Beauty found herself right at home May 12 on the Belmont Park lawn and aced her United States debut in the $200,000 Beaugay Stakes (G3T).

Trainer Chad Brown brought the 5-year-old Mastercraftsman mare ready to fire in the 1 1/16-mile test, although she last raced Oct. 29 with a runner-up finish in the Premio Lydia Tesio (G1) in Rome. With Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons, A Raving Beauty sprang out to a stalking spot behind frontrunner Team of Teams, who went an opening quarter in :25.62 with a two-length advantage and clocked a half-mile in :49.87 with a one-length lead.

As three-quarters went in 1:12.97 with Team of Teams still in front by 1 1/2 lengths, Ortiz roused A Raving Beauty up for the drive around the final turn and shifted over to pass the tiring pacesetter on the outside.

"I got a perfect trip," Ortiz said. "She broke great. She put (us) in a great position. I just waited there, covered up, and followed the speed. When I took her out, she just exploded. She's got a big turn of foot."

With a powerful drive through a mile in 1:35.65, the gray or roan mare drew off to win by three lengths in a final time of 1:41.64 on a course rated good.

"She broke a lot better than I thought she would," Brown said. "She's been training extremely well and was a lot more forwardly placed than I anticipated. I thought Irad did a really good job to cover up. He had a choice there at the first eighth to maybe put her outside the other speed horse to see if he could settle her that way or cover up, but I think if he chose to put her outside, she might have run off, so I think he really won the race by choosing to cover up, and then she did settle down.

"I know this horse had good turn of foot in the morning, and if she's already placed ahead of some of the other good horses in the race, I had a feeling she'd outkick them from that position."

A Raving Beauty was sent off at odds of 5-2 and returned $7.70, $3.70, and $3. She was followed home by even-money favorite and fellow Brown trainee Inflexibility, who was worth $2.80 and $2.50 after edging out Lido ($4.30) in a photo finish. Team of Teams ran fourth and was followed by Tricky Escape, My Impression, and Broken Bridle to complete the order of finish.

Mandore International Agency purchased A Raving Beauty in partnership with BSW Bloodstock for $264,915 at the 2017 Arqana December breeding stock sale, where she was consigned by Monceaux. She was bred in Germany by Gestut Karlshof out of the High Chaparral (IRE) mare Anabasis (GER) and extended her career record to 4-3-2 from 18 starts, for earnings of $319,555.