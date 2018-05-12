American Pedigrees in High Demand at Arqana

Courtesy of Racing Post

Scarcity has clearly focused the bloodstock world's collective mind when it comes to the progeny of the late Coolmore sire Scat Daddy, and several of his 2-year-olds caught buyer's imaginations during a buoyant renewal of the Arqana breeze-up sale May 12 in Deauville.

Six of the stallion's sons or daughters were cataloged, and four appeared in the top 10 sales.

For the second consecutive year, top honors at the sale went to a colt prepared by Willie Browne's Mocklershill. But while last year's record-breaking top lot had been pinhooked for just $15,000, this horse was so highly regarded by his owners that he went unsold at the Keeneland September yearling sale when bidding ceased at $370,000.

After a lengthy duel over the racy colt, the hammer finally came down at €825,000 ($985,215) in favor of agent Jamie McCalmont, who was standing next to Coolmore's French representative, Mathieu Legars. Coolmore will be the new owners of the colt, whose dam (Missamerica Bertie) has already produced a grade 2-placed juvenile in Henny Hughes-sired Carried Interest.

"It's one of the last opportunities you're ever going to get to buy a horse by this most amazing stallion," said McCalmont. "No Nay Never (a son of Scat Daddy) had another winner today at the Curragh, and so it was hard to leave a horse like this behind. It's very sad there are no more of them.

"The stallion is incredible and just gets better and better with time."

Phoenix Thoroughbreds secured two more of Scat Daddy's progeny, with agent Dermot Farrington doing the bidding. A colt out of a half sister to Kalanisi, consigned by perennial breeze-up favorites Grove Stud, went to Farrington for €700,000 ($835,940).

"He's a nice horse that did a nice breeze and is from a nice family," said Farrington of the colt that went unsold for $195,000 at last year's Fasig-Tipton Saratoga August yearling sale. "Scat Daddy is the one everybody wants, and it's the last chance to get one by him."

Earlier in the session, the agent also signed at €320,000 ($382,144) for a colt out of the winning Mr. Greeley mare Parisian Affair offered by Gaybrook Lodge Stud. MC Bloodstock pinhooked the colt from Keeneland for $160,000.

Godolphin's ground-breaking pursuit of Scat Daddy's progeny at Keeneland in September was one of the major headlines of the year, and Anthony Stroud struck at Arqana at €360,000 ($429,912) for a filly by the sire consigned by Yeomanstown Stud.

Scarcity of supply was also a motivating factor according to Stroud. "We've bought horses before from the vendor, and they've done well," he said. "There are no more Scat Daddys left, and he was the most wonderful stallion."

The filly, out of the stakes-placed Ishiguru mare Sure Route, was pinhooked by Yeomanstown Stud for $125,000 from last year's Fasig-Tipton October yearling sale.

Godolphin also purchased a colt by its own recently departed stallion, Poet's Voice (GB), as Stroud went to €380,000 ($453,796) to secure the Mocklershill-consigned lot, who is out of a Clodovil half sister to the Hungarian sensation Overdose.

The colt was pinhooked by Jamie B Bloodstock for just 42,000 guineas ($58,314) from Book 3 of last year's Tattersalls October yearling sale.

Ecurie la Frenee, new to the breeze-up market this year, broke the stranglehold of Irish and British consignors with a colt by Frankel out of Kiss A Miss, whose offspring includes grade 1 winner Backseat Rhythm.

Mark McStay went to €770,000 ($919,534) for Avenue Bloodstock.

"He had a very decent preparation for the sale," McStay said. "He has been bought for a new client who wanted a special horse, and I couldn't fault him.

"He didn't necessarily do the fastest time, but I think he is one we'll be hearing a lot of next year."

Last year, Kerri Radcliffe signed for the top lot—the €1.4 million ($1,520,820) unbeaten Street Sense colt Walk In The Sun—when working with Phoenix Thoroughbreds, and she was among the top end of the market again this year, going to €400,000 ($477,680) for an Exchange Rate filly consigned by the same vendor as 2017's sale-topper, Mocklershill.

"She's very fast, and hopefully she'll be going to Royal Ascot for George Bolton and he'll have another Lady Aurelia," said Radcliffe. "We'll sit down and talk about a trainer later, but she is going to stay in Europe. Her breeze was fast, she had a grade 1 stride, and the way she did it was fantastic."

The filly was a $235,000 pinhook by Jamie B Bloodstock at Keeneland in September.

The sale matched the 75% clearance rate of last year, in contrast to some of the recent breeze-ups across Britain in Ireland.

This was especially commendable given the expanded catalog, with 26 more lots offered than 12 months ago.

"We can't be anything other than happy with the results, and we knew that, given the state of the market elsewhere, we had to be reasonable in our expectations," said Arqana director of communication Alix Chopin. "That the figures have held up from last year's record-breaking sale is an achievement we are extremely happy with.

"We have to thank the vendors, who take all the risks. Many of these horses have been bought for considerable sums of money, and someone has to take those risks in order that the breeze-ups continue to improve in terms of the quality of horse offered."

The sale generated turnover of €14.766 million ($17,695,656), up 14% on 2017's figure; an average of €130,675 ($153,875), down 5%; and a median of €80,000 ($89,565), down from €82,500 12 months ago.

For more European racing, sales, and bloodstock news, visit RacingPost.com.