Kirby's Penny Kicks Into High Gear to Win Vagrancy

Kent Spellman's Kirby's Penny surprised the Belmont Park crowd May 12 when she sailed past the favorites on the outside to take the $200,000 Vagrancy Handicap (G3) by 1 1/2 lengths.

Breaking from post 2 in a field of six, the daughter of Macho Uno broke well in the 6 1/2-furlong test for fillies and mares 4-years-old and up, settling into the pack behind early pacesetter and 2-1 favorite Sounds Delicious.

Sounds Delicious set fractions of :22.20 and :45.12 through a half mile, running almost nose to nose with early challenger Chalon. Tracking the pace into the stretch, Kirby's Penny swung four wide under jockey John Velazquez before kicking away from the leaders to complete the race in a final time of 1:16.42.

Chalon ran second, with Holiday Disguise finishing third. Sounds Delicious tired and wound up fourth, six lengths behind the winner. Swing and Sway and Ascertain completed the order of finish.

At 7-1, Kirby's Penny paid $16.20 to win, $6.60 to place, and $3.20 to show.

"She ran fantastic" trainer Wesley Ward said. "We got lucky in that the track is off. She relishes an off going. So that was a little bit of luck in our favor. You always need luck."

The Vagrancy was the first graded win and second straight victory for the 5-year-old mare, who won a $78,000 optional-claiming allowance April 6 by 4 1/4 lengths at Keeneland in her season debut. Kirby's Penny was bred in Kentucky by Hidden Springs Farm, and was a $50,000 purchase from Wavertree Stables' consignment to the 2015 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale by Augustus McRae. She now has a 7-2-0 record from 12 starts, with earnings of $338,916.

"I'll probably bring her back to Kentucky and freshen her up off of a big race here today and get her back sometime in Saratoga, one of the bigger races there," Ward said. "Ultimately, what we'll try to do is try to get her in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) in the fall at Churchill Downs."