O'Brien Brings Three to Derby Trial Stakes

Trainer Aidan O'Brien will saddle three of eight 3-year-olds entered May 13 as he goes for his 12th Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes (G3) victory at Leopardstown.

The race shot to prominence in the early 2000s with subsequent dual Derby winners Sinndar, Galileo, and High Chaparral using it as a prep in consecutive years. And despite not providing the winner of the Epsom Derby (G1) since 2002, three Irish Derby (G1) victors have raced in the contest en route to the Curragh.

O'Brien's trio will all re-oppose, having finished 1-2-3 in last month's P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes (G3) over the same Leopardstown 10 furlongs as the Derrinstown. Ballysax winner Nelson, a son of Frankel out of Darley Irish Oaks (G1) winner Moonstone, will have the assistance of O'Brien's son, jockey Donnacha O'Brien.

Delano Roosevelt, who lost by a half-length in the Ballysax, will be ridden by Wayne Lordan. The son of Galileo is out of the 2009 Boylesports.com Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1) heroine Again.

The Pentagon has Seamie Heffernan booked. Another by Galileo, he is out of the Prix Saint-Alary (G1) winner Vadawina. Sent off as the favorite for the Ballysax after a third-place finish behind Saxon Warrior in last season's Racing Post Trophy Stakes (G1), The Pentagon could only mirror that placing and finished nine lengths behind Nelson.

All of O'Brien's entries will run under the banner of Coolmore partners Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, and Susan Magnier.

"All three are well and have come on great for their runs," O'Brien said. "The Pentagon has probably moved up a nice bit, and we're looking forward to seeing them all run."

Dermot Weld, who has trained eight Derrinstown winners, is represented by Hazapour. Owned by H. H. Aga Khan, the son of Shamardal finished third in the Thetote.com Eyrefield Stakes (G3) at Leopardstown last fall after breaking his maiden at Galway one start prior.

"He's a nice colt who showed good form last year." Weld said. "He's having his first run of the season, and we're hoping he'll pick up some black type."