Tenfold Joins Preakness Fray

Winchell Thoroughbreds' homebred Tenfold has officially joined the Preakness Stakes (G1 ) fray, according to his connections. The Curlin colt galloped 1 1/2 miles May 12 at Churchill Downs at the same time as Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) winner Justify.

Tenfold has raced only three times—all during his 3-year-old season, and all at Oaklawn Park. He impressively won his Feb. 9 debut for Steve Asmussen going 1 1/16 miles by 5 3/4 lengths, took an optional-claiming allowance race at the same distance by a neck, and finished fifth in the Arkansas Derby (G1), beaten a total of 4 1/2 lengths by winner Magnum Moon.

"He's a beautiful-traveling horse," said Scott Blasi, Asmussen's assistant at Churchill. "He has a very physical look to him. I don't think we got the trip we wanted in the Arkansas Derby, and we'll take another shot."



Ricardo Santana Jr., who was aboard for Tenfold's two victories, will regain the mount for the Preakness after Victor Espinoza rode the colt in the Arkansas Derby.

"It's a big step up, but it's a good opportunity to see where you fit with these horses," Blasi said of the Preakness. "Everybody is looking for the 3-year-olds to start stepping up this time of the year. He deserves the chance."