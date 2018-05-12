ParisLongchamp Set for Return of Classic Racing

Classic racing returns to ParisLongchamp May 13 with the running of both the €600,000 The Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains (G1) and the €500,000 The Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (G1).

The two previous renewals of both races were held at Deauville while the Paris track underwent extensive redevelopment.

First up is the Poulains (French Two Thousand Guineas), run over 1,600 meters (one mile) and open to 3-year-old entire colts.

A field of 11 is headed by Godolphin SNC's Wootton, unbeaten in three starts and last seen taking the Prix de Fontainebleau (G3) over the same ParisLongchamp mile in his season debut. The Fontainebleau has proved a good trial for the Poulains in recent years, with winners Silver Frost, Lope de Vega, Tin Horse, Karakontie, and Brametot all using the race as a prep in the last decade. The son of Wootton Bassett (GB) is trained by Henri-Alex Pantall and will be ridden by Mickael Barzalona.

"Wootton is in top order," Pantall told godolphin.com. "He worked very well on Tuesday, and he has improved at home since his prep race. I couldn't be happier with him. He appears to be at his optimum racing weight."

Olmedo only went down by a head in the Fontainebleau and re-opposes. The Jean-Claude Rouget trainee finished second in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (G1) at Chantilly on Arc day to close his 2-year-old season. Regular jockey Cristian Demuro rides. Olmedo is by Ashford Stud's Declaration Of War .

"Obviously, I hope that we can come out on top on Sunday. But either way, I think they are the best 3-year-old colts we have in France, clearly superior to the rest," Rouget said.

Fabrice Chappet saddles Dice Roll, who has won four of five starts and landed a five-length score in another key trial, the Prix Djebel (G3). Two colts in the last five years (Style Vendome and Make Believe) won the Djebel before going on to Poulains glory. Christophe Soumillon, a three-time winner of the race, is aboard.

U S Navy Flag is on a recovery mission. The European champion juvenile male of 2017 and winner of both the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes (G1) and the Darley Dewhurst Stakes (G1) was well-beaten when returning in the Ballylinch Stud Two Thousand Guineas Trial Stakes on a heavy Leopardstown track last month. Ryan Moore is booked for Aidan O'Brien's son of War Front .

"He's a real good-ground horse, and he's a fast horse, obviously. We wanted to start and get a run into him," O'Brien said. "The ground wasn't ideal, but now going to his next run, we're delighted we did get him started."

One race later, the fillies take center stage in the Pouliches (French One Thousand Guineas), again run over 1,600 meters.

Wertheimer & Frere's Polydream tops a 14-strong lineup. The daughter of Oasis Dream who finished a three-race juvenile campaign with a win in the Total Prix Marcel Boussac (G1) at Chantilly on Arc day makes her season debut for trainer Freddy Head. Maxim Guyon rides.

"She had a minor holdup, and with such bad weather this spring, it hasn't been possible to get a run into her," said Head. "I'm very happy with her, and the better the ground, the better for her."

Godolphin is represented by Musis Amica, winner of the Prix de la Grotte (G3) over the Pouliches course and distance on return, after a maiden score in her sole start at 2. The Grotte was won by both Golden Lilac (2011) and Beauty Parlour (2012) before they went on to classic glory. Andre Fabre trains and Mickael Barzalona rides.

"She comes into the race in great form and is a progressive filly who handles the track well," Fabre told godolphin.com this week. "She lacks a bit of experience compared to some of the others, but she should give a good account of herself."

Fabrice Vermeulen has entered impressive ParisLongchamp Prix Vanteaux (G3) winner Barkaa, although that race—over nine furlongs—has had more influence on the Prix de Diane Longines (G1, French Oaks) than the Pouliches, while Aidan O'Brien sends Dundalk maiden winner Could It Be Love. She has Ryan Moore in the saddle and a considerable pedigree as a War Front half sister to dominant 2010 Grey Goose Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) winner and highly successful sire Uncle Mo .

Fabre-trained Wind Chimes, a daughter of Mastercraftsman who was unbeaten in two starts as a juvenile, finished fifth behind Musis Amica when sent off as the favorite for the Grotte in her season debut. Freddy Head is also double-handed, with Sea Prose—runner-up in the Grotte—getting the assistance of Frankie Dettori.

Coeur de Beaute and Zonza, first and second in the April 9 Prix Imprudence (G3), also start. That race has provided three of the last nine winners of the Pouliches.