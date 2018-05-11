Will Take Charge Gets First Winner in Tijori

Three Chimneys Farm's Will Take Charge was represented by his first winner when his daughter Tijori won on debut at Santa Anita Park May 11 in a 4 1/2-furlong maiden special weight for 2-year-olds.

Tijori was quick out of the gate and led through fractions of :22.33 and :46.14 through the first half-mile, while under pressure from Factor of Two to her outside. Factor of Two got within a head of the lead near the top of the turn, but Tijori sprinted clear, winning by 3 1/4 lengths in a final time of :52.69 on the fast track.

Trained by Simon Callaghan for owner Kaleem Shah, Tijori was bred by Rosilyn Polan out of the Tapit mare Anchorage. She is from the female family of successful sire Broken Vow .

Tijori was purchased for $525,000 by Ed Savant Jr. at the 2018 Ocala Breeders' Sales March sale of 2-year-olds in training. The consignor was de Meric Sales.

She had gone through the sales ring twice before. First purchased by Taylor Made Sales' Bloodstock Investments for $130,000 from her breeder's consignment to the 2016 Keeneland November sale as a weanling, she was a successful pinhook for that group when Gary Contessa went to $260,000 during the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga select yearling sale.

In 2013, Will Take Charge, trained by D. Wayne Lukas and campaigned by Willis Horton, won the Rebel Stakes (G2), Travers Stakes (G1), and Pennsylvania Derby (G2) before finishing second by a nose in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1). He capped the season with a victory in the Clark Handicap (G1) and was named 3-year-old champion male.

The following year, with Three Chimneys as co-owner, he produced one grade 2 victory and four placings at the top level.

The son of Unbridled's Song and half brother to grade 1 winner and second-crop sire Take Charge Indy retired with a record of 7-6-1 from 21 starts and $3,924,648 in earnings.

Will Take Charge has stood at Three Chimneys for a fee of $30,000 since entering stud duty in 2015.