Mind Your Biscuits Fires Bullet in Return to Track

New York-bred Mind Your Biscuits, winner of the March 31 Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Gulf News (G1), turned in his first workout at Belmont Park May 11 since he returned from a freshening at the Fair Hill Training Center in Maryland.

The son of Posse earned a bullet after working four furlongs in :46.98 over Belmont's main track with jockey Joel Rosario in the irons. The fastest time of 38 going the distance, the work was a bit faster than what trainer Chad Summers had planned and was enough to confirm he is on top of his game.

"He wanted to do something for the last couple of days, so I figured he was going to work faster than maybe what we were looking for," Summers said of Mind Your Biscuits, who is being pointed to the $1.2 million Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1) June 9. "But he did it on his own. He was in the four path. He's probably better now than he's ever been, which is a scary thought."

The multiple group/grade 1 winner, who has won back-to-back Golden Shaheens, remained at Meydan Racecourse for a week after his thrilling last-to-first stretch run. The 5-year-old then flew to Chicago before he vanned to Maryland.

"The extra week in Dubai made a world of difference," Summers said. "Going over to Fair Hill—they did a great job over there. I mean, he couldn't be doing any better right now.

"I was joking the other day that I may just have to enter him in the Runhappy (Stakes, May 12) because he's doing so good, and the way he breezed this morning, he might have won the Runhappy off of no works, but it's just one of those things. The Met Mile is five weeks away, we've got three more works, which gives us plenty of time, and it looks like the field will start taking place. We're happy to be there."

The next start for Mind Your Biscuits will be a sentimental one for Summers, who trains for a partnership that includes the Summers family, M.E. Kisber, J Stables, and Head of Plains Partners.

"The Met Mile is probably my favorite race of all time. It's just one of those things where I just absolutely love that race. To win that race would mean a lot, to just kind of add to the legacy of what he is as a New York-bred. It would be pretty cool to win that race."

Mind Your Biscuits, who owns victories in the Amsterdam Stakes (G2), Malibu Stakes (G1), and Belmont Sprint Championship Stakes (G2), gets billing as a sprinter, but he can go farther if needed, Summers said.

"I don't think he gets the respect going a mile," he said. "If all the horses show up that say they're going to show up in the race, we might be the third choice on the morning line. I don't care. We've been a longshot our whole lives, so it doesn't make a difference.

"We'll see. Met Mile is a big day—it's Belmont Stakes (G1) day. I would be shocked if there's not a Triple Crown on the line. There will be 90,000 people here. Justify might win the Triple Crown, and hopefully we'll give them something to remember, too."