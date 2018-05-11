Kamody Wins Xpressbet Preakness Big Bet Sweepstakes

Xpressbet is pleased to announce the Grand Prize Winner of its $25K Preakness Big Bet Sweepstakes is Josh Kamody of Pittsburgh, Pa. Josh and a guest will attend this year's Preakness Stakes, where he will make a potentially life-changing $25,000 bet on the race.

Kamody was selected from thousands of entrants and millions of entries to travel to this year's Preakness Stakes to make his $25,000 bet. The Grand Prize Package also includes tickets for two at Pimlico on Black-Eyed Susan Day (May 18) and Preakness Day (May 19) as well as transportation and hotel accommodations.

Kamody will be attending the Preakness Stakes for the first time and is looking forward to experiencing the Second Jewel of the Triple Crown. He won the opportunity to make his 'Big Bet' by playing the races with Xpressbet from April 2 - May 6, 2018. Additionally, 50 Second Prize Winners each won a $100 Xpressbet Wagering Voucher.

'We're excited to have Josh as our guest at the Preakness Stakes and we look forward to giving him VIP treatment at one of North America's great sporting events," said Xpressbet Senior Vice President of Marketing, Kerry Carlson. "We wish him the best of luck with his $25,000 Big Bet and hope he is able to turn this once-in-a-lifetime experience into a life-changing score."

This is the sixth year Xpressbet has offered its Big Bet Sweepstakes and past winners have cashed their 'Big Bets' on California Chrome and American Pharoah.

For more information about the Preakness and to purchase tickets, please visit www.preakness.com.



Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.