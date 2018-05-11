Dubawi and Singspiel Wield Powerful Cross

The already impressive reputation of the cross between Dubawi and broodmares by Singspiel keeps growing, with two black-type winners, including one new stakes winner, representing this mating May 6 at Newmarket in England.

Already a multiple grade/group 1 winner, Wuheida got her 2018 campaign off to a strong start, winning the Charm Spirit Dahlia Stakes (G2) for Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin, who also bred the 4-year-old under its Darley brand. Wuheida is out of the group 1 winner Hibaayeb, who was bred by Rabbah Bloodstock and raced primarily by Godolphin.

Wuheida has now won a graded/group stakes every year she has raced, with her top wins coming in the 2016 Total Prix Marcel Boussac-Critermium des Pouliches (G1) and the 2017 Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf (G1T). She has a 4-1-1 record out of eight starts and earnings of $1,537,519.

Andrew Lloyd-Webber's undefeated homebred Lah Ti Dar is the most recent Dubawi/Singspiel stakes winner, after capturing the 1 1 /4-mile Tweenhills Pretty Polly Stakes in her second start. The 3-year-old filly is out of Lloyd-Webber's homebred and three-time group 1 winner Dar Re Mi, who finished third in the 2009 Emirates Airline Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) and scored a three-quarter-length win in the Dubai Sheema Classic Sponsored by Guangsha Group (G1) a year later.

Lloyd-Webber, who owns Watership Down Stud, bought Dar Re Mi's dam, Darara, early in the development of his broodmare band in 1994. Dar Re Mi has now produced three black-type performers to date, including group 3 winner So Mi Dar (by Dubawi) and group 3-placed winner De Treville (Oasis Dream). She has a 2-year-old and yearling full brother to Lah Ti Dar.

Out of the 30 foals of racing age representing Dubawi crossed with Singspiel daughters, 15 are winners and eight (26.7%) are black-type winners. Six of these black-type winners are graded/group winners: Left Hand, Wuheida, Laugh Aloud, Majestic Dubawi, Rare Rhythm, and So Mi Dar. The other stakes winners are Crystal River and now La Ti Dar.

Both Dubawi and Singspiel were bred and raced by Sheikh Mohammed.

Dubawi is the sole group 1 winner from the only crop of Dubai Millennium, who died in April 2001 after a third surgery on his intestinal tract related to equine dysautonomia, which is commonly called equine grass sickness and has a suspected connection to the bacterium that causes botulism. As a stallion, Dubawi has sired 148 (11%) black-type winners through May 10. He's sired 96 graded/group winners and seven champions.

Dubawi stands at Sheikh Mohammed's Dalham Hall Stud in England for £250,000.

Singspiel, a son of In the Wings, won four grade/group 1 stakes and was runner-up in four other grade/group 1 stakes. His top wins came in the Japan Cup (G1), Canadian International Stakes (G1), Vodafone Coronation Cup Stakes (G1), and Juddmonte International Stakes (G1). He also won the second running of the Dubai World Cup before it earned its grade 1 status.

Singspiel was euthanized in July 2010 due to laminitis. He also stood at Dalham Hall Stud, where his stud fee peaked at £50,000.