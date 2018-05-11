Justify Continues Progress Toward Preakness

Undefeated Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) winner Justify continued his preparations for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, the May 19 Preakness Stakes (G1), when he galloped 1 1/2 miles May 11 at Churchill Downs.

"He's back to his normal self," assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes said of the colt, who was treated for a foot bruise in his left hind following his Kentucky Derby score. "He's feeling good and has a good bounce in his step."

Among those watching Justify gallop was veterinarian Kevin Dunlavy, who is overseeing Baffert's veterinary care at Churchill.

"One of the most remarkable things about him is his capacity for recovery, respiratory-wise," Dunlavy said. "He'll go out and train—it could be a strong gallop—and within minutes he's completely caught his breath. His recovery seems maybe superior to the average horse.

"I think it was Jimmy who remarked that even in the winner's circle after the Derby, the horse wasn't out of breath. He'd run a mile and a quarter like that, and to really catch his breath that quickly, it's unique. That's for sure. What makes him maybe a little more elite than another horse … you have to wonder that, cardiovascular-wise, if he's not a little superior."

Owned by WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing, and Head of Plains Partners, Justify was the first horse on the track at 7:30 a.m. EDT following the first track maintenance renovation break and had exercise rider Humberto Gomez aboard.

"High energy level, feeling very good, had a good bounce in his step, going over the track perfect," was how Barnes described Justify's Friday action. "Couldn't fault anything he's doing right now. Everything looks great.

"He's come out of all his races quick. He's one that on that third day (off), he's wanting to go back to the track. He tells me in the barn and stall; he gets real pushy and that it's time to go. He got four days this time, but he's full of himself out there. He's happy."

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is expected to fly to Louisville Sunday night and watch the colt train Monday and Tuesday before Justify flies to Maryland Wednesday.

Justify is joined by four Churchill-based horses under consideration for the Preakness: Kentucky Derby sixth-place finisher Bravazo and Pat Day Mile Stakes presented by LG and E and KU Stakes (G3) fourth-place finisher Sporting Chance, both trained by D. Wayne Lukas; Derby eighth-place finisher Lone Sailor (Tom Amoss); and Arkansas Derby (G1) fifth-place finisher Tenfold (Steve Asmussen).

Bravazo, campaigned by Calumet Farm, and Robert Baker and William Mack's Sporting Chance went out for a gallop as soon as the track opened at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Both colts are slated to van to Baltimore Monday, with Lukas estimating an arrival time at Pimlico of 5 p.m.

Lone Sailor and Tenfold also had routine gallops at Churchill Downs.

At Keeneland, Tampa Bay Derby (G2) winner Quip, runner-up in the Arkansas Derby (G1), galloped 1 1/2 miles under trainer Rodolphe Brisset.

Quip had enough points to get into the Derby but was withheld in order to give him extra time before the Preakness. Quip and Justify share ownership with WinStar Farm and China Horse Club. The colt is scheduled to work early Sunday morning at Keeneland with Brisset aboard. Florent Geroux has the Preakness mount.

Trainer Dallas Stewart reported Friday morning that Givemeaminit, third place in the Pat Day Mile, will bypass the Preakness and target the seven-furlong Woody Stephens Stakes (G2) on the June 9 Belmont Stakes (G1) undercard at Belmont Park. Trainer Chad Brown said he plans to make a decision Monday on whether Derby runner-up Good Magic will contest the Preakness.

Should Good Magic run in the Preakness, he could become the eighth 2-year-old male champion to win the race since the advent of the Eclipse Awards in 1971. The 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah is the most recent juvenile champ to win the middle jewel of the Triple Crown.