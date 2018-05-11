R.A.C.E. Fund Plans Online Auction Fundraiser

The R.A.C.E. Fund, a non-profit organization established in 2004 and TAA accredited, launches its 2018 fund drive with an online auction on eBay starting May 25th at 8 p.m. (EDT) and ending June 1 to help raise funds for racehorse retirement and rescue.

Featured items include: halters of the following Multiple Graded Stake winning champions, Candy Ride sire of Horse of the Year Gun Runner, 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Winner Funny Cide, 2004 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Smarty Jones, 2011 Kentucky Derby and 2013 Dubai World Cup winner Animal Kingdom, 2000 Kings Bishop Stakes winner, More Than Ready, Multiple Graded Stakes and Hall of Famer, Serena's Song, 2012 and 2013 Eclipse Award Champion Female Sprinter, Groupie Doll, 2013, Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap winner Justin Phillip and Graded Stakes Winner and 2016 Breeders Cup Mile winner Tamarkuz, Horseshoes worn by Multiple Graded Stakes Winners War Front, Tapizar, Birdstone, Shackleford, Dialed In and 2012 Kentucky Oaks winner Believe You Can, were provided by Claiborne Farm, Gainesway, Darby Dan Farm and Airdrie Stud, Inc. respectively. And 2016 Eclipse Award Horse of the Year, California Chrome replica saddlecloth from Taylor Made, and a collectible second edition Secretariat Bobblehead.

Other items to be auctioned are exciting farm tours donated by Three Chimneys and Darby Dan Farm. Autographed pictures by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith and Trainer Bob Baffert of Arrogate winning the 2016 Breeders Cup Classic donated by Juddmonte Farms and a picture of Gun Runner winning the 2018 Pegasus World Cup signed by jockey Florent Geroux donated by Gallery of Champions and more.

"We have some very exciting auction items again this year. We would like to especially thank volunteer Roxanne Campbell for her tireless efforts as well as Airdrie Stud, Inc. Mrs. Pat Chapman and Calumet, Castleton Lyons, Claiborne, Darby Dan Farms, Darley-Godolphin, Denali Stud, Gainesway, Juddmonte Farms, Lane's End, Shadwell, Taylor Made, Three Chimneys, Timber Town Stables and WinStar for their generous support by donating such valuable items of racing champions to help us raise funds," stated Marlene Murray, President of the R.A.C.E. Fund.

All proceeds raised will be used to help thoroughbred racehorses in need of retirement and rescue from slaughter.

More information about the R.A.C.E. Fund can be obtained at www.racefund.org. Any questions about the auction or items can be sent to info@racefund.org or go to the R.A.C.E. Fund Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/race.fund/ to view the auction items album soon. Auction items will be live May 25th starting at 8PM (EST) at eBay under seller name racefund.

