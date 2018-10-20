Two Scholarships to be Awarded at La. Legends Night

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Two Scholarships to be Awarded at Louisiana Legends Night

OPELOUSAS, La. - Louisiana Legends Night will take place on Saturday, May 26, at Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino & Hotel in Opelousas, La. The Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association will award a total of two scholarships, each valued at $1,000, during the event.

The requirements for the scholarship are as follows:

Must be a college student enrolled full-time for Fall 2018.

Must be in good standing with the college or university.

Must be present to win at the Winner's Circle when the announcement is made.

Must have college ID and government-issued ID.

For Louisiana Legends Night:

Registration: 4:40 p.m. - 5:40 p.m. at the designated booth

Races begin: 5:40 p.m.

Drawing Time: The scholarships will be awarded after the fifth race. The scholarship will be deposited directly into the student's account at the college or university. The student is asked to know the name and address of the college that they are attending.

"The Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association continues to make an investment in the future of our state by investing in our students and the education process," said Roger Heitzmann, secretary/treasurer for the Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association. "This type of investment is for our future, the state, as well as the organization. Our hope is that these scholarships get the younger generations invested in LTBA so that our organization stays the top breeding incentive program in the United States."

Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association manages the best incentive program for breeding thoroughbreds in the United States. Since the organization formed, this has led to increased purses, better quality horses, and increased interest in racing and breeding horses. The thoroughbred racing and breeding industry generates over $1 billion and employs over 60,000 people in the state of Louisiana.

For more information about Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association visit louisianabred.com or call 1-800-772-1195.

