Ghost Hunter Returns to Arlington for Hanshin Cup

Ghost Hunter makes a return to Arlington International Racecourse in the $100,000 Hanshin Cup Stakes (G3) going one mile on the all-weather track May 12.

The Jamie Ness-trained 8-year-old son of Ghostzapper finished second in the 2017 edition before going on to win the Arlington Handicap (G3T) that summer.

"We got in a lot of trouble and got a bad trip last year in the Hanshin, so we're back again trying to redeem ourselves," Ness said. The trainer will also add blinkers to Ghost Hunter's equipment as the graded-stakes winner starts from the rail under jockey Edwin Gonzalez.

"The change in equipment is something I've wanted to do for a long time," he said. "Ghost Hunter is a little bit of a funny horse. He likes to look around a lot when he's running. (With blinkers) he'll focus more in front of him rather than around him. I'm not looking for him to show more speed."

Sure to show speed will be Carolyn Wilson's Wellabled for trainer Larry Rivelli. Breaking from post 5 with Jose Valdivia Jr. in the saddle, the 4-year-old colt by Shackleford will be making his first start at Arlington since winning the 2016 Arlington-Washington Futurity (G3).

"I've been pointing him for this race," Rivelli said. "He's a better horse on the Polytrack, and the distance won't be an issue. He's ready."

The 2017 Hanshin Cup winner, Crewman, will be piloted by Carlos Marquez Jr. from post 6 for trainer Dee Poulos, who notched her first graded stakes win with the victory last season.

Breaking from gate 8, William Stiritz's Goneghost will get Chris Emigh in the saddle as the Scott Becker trainee tries for his first graded stakes win. Wesley Ward will leg up Corey Nakatani on multiple stakes winner Master Merion, who drew post 9 for owners Vivienne Day and Kate V. Rose.