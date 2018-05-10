Noble Mission Gets First Winner in France

Winning the 1,000-meter (five-furlong) Prix des Hortensias, a maiden race for 2-year-olds at Lyon-Parilly in France May 10, On a Session became the first winner for his sire Noble Mission .

Running on the straight, the colt broke well and was forwardly placed in the field of seven. On a Session flew home in :57.93 on good to soft turf to score by 4 1/2 lengths.

Bred by Green Lantern Stables in Kentucky, On a Session is the fourth winner out of the With Approval mare Destiny Calls. As a yearling, the colt was sold from the Paramount Sales consignment to Amy Marnane for $50,000. In 2018, he was offered at the Goffs Doncaster 2-year-old breeze-up sale, where he went unsold at $84,780.

Noble Mission, who raced successfully at the top levels in Europe before entering stud at Lane's End in Kentucky, is a son of prominent European sire Galileo and a full brother to European champion Frankel. Noble Mission won three group 1 races in 2014 as a 5-year-old: the Tattersalls Gold Cup in Ireland, the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in France, and the QIPCO Champion Stakes in England.

Retired with a record of 9-6-2 from 21 starts and earnings of $2,202,887, Noble Mission stands at Lane's End for a fee of $20,000 in 2018.