Global Beauty Coco First Winner for Global Response

Global Beauty Coco finished 3 1/2 lengths in front of a Gulfstream Park maiden special weight field May 10 to break her maiden in her second start and become her sire's first winner.

The 2-year-old daughter of Global Response, trained by Alexis Cordero-Lopez for Coco Ranch, was also her sire's first starter April 12, when she finished fifth. In that race, she had veered in at the start and didn't show early speed, but she improved her position after kicking into gear and saving ground.

Again taking on juvenile fillies in a 4 1/2-furlong match, Global Beauty Coco shot out of the gate, shook off challengers at the start of the stretch, and won under a drive to the wire in :52.37 over a fast track.

Bred in Florida by Guillermo Morales, the filly is out of the Macho Uno mare Macho La Papa.

A 9-year-old son of A.P. Indy, Global Response only raced once as a 5-year-old before retiring to stud. Besilu Stables purchased the horse for $1.2 million during the 2010 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga select yearling sale. He was bred by Southern Equine Stables, out of the grade 1-winning Elusive Quality mare Maryfield.

Global Response stands at CoCo Ranch in Florida for a private fee.