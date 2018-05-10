Speedy Sounds Delicious to Break From Rail in Vagrancy

Trainer Linda Rice again will send out an accomplished frontrunner in Sounds Delicious and an accomplished closer in Holiday Disguise in the $200,000 Vagrancy Handicap (G3) May 12 at Belmont Park.

Stud El Aguila's Sounds Delicious drew the rail in Saturday's expected field of six fillies and mares at 6 1/2 furlongs. In four of her past five starts, all sprinting, Sounds Delicious had enjoyed a clear lead at the first call.

Reigning champion jockey Jose Ortiz will be aboard for the first time as Sounds Delicious shortens up from her previous effort in the seven-furlong Distaff Handicap (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack. In six races of 6 1/2 furlongs or shorter, Sounds Delicious has five wins, including a score in the Correction Stakes, and her lone loss was a second-place finish by a neck in an allowance-optional claiming race.

The Distaff Handicap marked the graded stakes debut for the 4-year-old Yes It's True filly, who reached the wire second but was placed fourth for interference in the stretch when she drifted in and impeded Torrent. That interference slowed Torrent's progress while stablemate Holiday Disguise rallied to a one-length victory.

Lady Sheila Stable's Holiday Disguise also is entered in Saturday's Vagrancy, where the 4-year-old daughter of Harlan's Holiday will carry highweight of 120 pounds as the 9-5 morning-line favorite. Sounds Delicious will stay at the same 118 she carried last out, while her stablemate picks up three pounds from the Distaff.

In rallying from fourth to win the Distaff, Holiday Disguise secured her fifth win in her past six starts.

"They both came out of that race really well," Rice said. "They've been training well, and so I think they'll each perform to the best of their ability. They're kind of a good entry in that one's a closer and one is a speed horse, so they should complement each other again. We won't look to change either of their running styles and hope for good trips. They'll each be ready."

Of the remaining four horses, three enter off wins: Lael Stables' Chalon, who won the six-furlong Primonetta Stakes April 21 at Laurel Park; Westrock Stables' Swing and Sway, winner of the Carousel Stakes April 7 at Oaklawn Park; and Kent Spellman's Kirby's Penny, who won an optional-claiming allowance race April 6 at Keeneland.

Rounding out the field is Bortolazzo Stable's Ascertain, a winner of three of eight starts.