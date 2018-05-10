EquiLottery, TLF Team Up to Support TAA

In conjunction with the LaFleur's lottery conference in Washington D.C. next week, EquiLottery will be sponsoring a cocktail reception for attendees with contributions going to benefit the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. The May 15 reception will also feature a transitionary rebranding of EquiLottery's three number live horse racing lottery game to its new name and brand Win Place Show.

"EquiLottery joined the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance last year to become part of the solution for an industry that will always be core to what we are as a company," said EquiLottery Founder and CEO Brad Cummings. "It's a great honor to be able to not only support a great organization like the TAA financially but to also raise awareness of their mission to find homes for Thoroughbreds after their racing careers are over."

The reception will feature a full menu of beer and wine, a "fill the boot" campaign to support the TAA and a racing-themed selfie station with photos able to be shared instantly on social media sites. Attendees are encouraged to wear horse themed attire or put on a Win Place Show t-shirt being given away at the event. The redesigned Win Place Show mobile app will also be unveiled and available to demo at the reception. All contributions will be matched by EquiLottery.

"We are thrilled that the TAA can now count lottery industry leaders as supporters of our mission," said TAA Operations Consultant Stacie Clark Rogers. "This is such a great opportunity to bring our message to the lottery industry. Thank you to EquiLottery and TLF Publications for the vision to put this unprecedented event together and to everyone who donates to our cause during the reception."

"When Brad approached me about doing a charity event for the TAA, we jumped at the opportunity to help," said TLF Publications Publisher Bruce LaFleur. "What a great chance to bring two historic gaming industries together for the betterment of a charity that does such selfless work in the name of these beautiful animals. We wish Stacie and her team all the best in their quest to be a part of the solution to an important problem facing the sport of horse racing."

About the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

Based in Lexington, Ky., the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance is a nonprofit organization that accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retire, retrain, and rehome Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding. Along with continued funding from its original partners Breeders' Cup, The Jockey Club, and Keeneland Association, the TAA is supported by owners, trainers, breeders, racetracks, aftercare professionals, and other industry members. Since inception in 2012, the TAA has granted more than $10.8 million to accredited aftercare organizations. Currently 64 aftercare organizations supporting approximately 170 facilities across North America have been granted accreditation. To learn more about the TAA, visit thoroughbredaftercare.org.

