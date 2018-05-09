Field of Seven Looks to Move Forward in Peter Pan

Gary Broad's Core Beliefs, who finished third behind eventual Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) winner Justify in the Santa Anita Derby (G1), headlines a field of seven entered for the $350,000 Peter Pan Stakes (G3) at Belmont Park May 12.

Carded as Race 10, the 1 1/8-mile Peter Pan is one of five stakes, including four graded, on a stacked card that is highlighted by the Man o' War Stakes (G1T).

Core Beliefs' most recent effort April 7 marked the Quality Road colt's second try at routing around two turns after he beat four others to break his maiden almost a month earlier. The Peter Eurton-trained Kentucky-bred had two third-place finishes in sprints while wearing blinkers in his other two starts.

"He's doing very well," Eurton said. "We're very proud of him—no complaints. We were very pleased with his last race, as it was his first race against winners, and now especially against the caliber of horse we now know we were running against in Justify. I mean, he was trying to win—it wasn't like he was really far back, he was there at the three-quarters and was running throughout, but we were real pleased with him and how he ran."

Although Eurton said he doesn't want to get too far ahead of Core Beliefs' next start, there is a plan for the next six weeks.

"The ideal (scenario) would be for him to win, come out of it liking the track, and then go on to the Belmont Stakes (G1). But we're going to take it one race at a time for now," he said. Jockey Tyler Baze, who got the call aboard Core Beliefs for the first time in the Santa Anita Derby, will make the trip to New York.

Shortleaf Stable's High North shipped up from Churchill Downs this week for trainer Brad Cox. After three straight off-the-board efforts against graded stakes company, the son of Midnight Lute won the Northern Spur Stakes at Oaklawn Park April 14 when outfitted with blinkers.

The lone runner with a race over Belmont's main track, High North was second to future graded stakes winner Avery Island in his second career start Sept. 30. His stakes victory and equipment change could be the confidence boost the colt needed.

"He's doing real well," Cox said. "I think the blinkers helped, and I think because he was a little closer to the pace than his previous two races, I think it worked out well for him."

Blended Citizen, the also-eligible entrant in the Kentucky Derby, will instead make his 10th career start in the Peter Pan after failing to draw into the 10-furlong classic last Saturday. He is the lone starter in the race to carry a graded stakes victory after he debuted with blinkers and prevailed by a neck in the March 17 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) at Turfway Park prior to running fifth in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2).

Federico Tesio Stakes winner Diamond King had been entered in Saturday's Peter Pan, but trainer John Servis announced Thursday the Quality Road colt will be pointed toward the Preakness Stakes (G1) instead.