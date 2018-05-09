Inflexibility Out for First Graded Win in Beaugay

Ontario-bred filly Inflexibility will return to Belmont Park for her second try in graded company May 12 when she takes on the $200,000 Beaugay Stakes (G3T).

The 1 1/16-mile test over the turf for older fillies and mares will be the first Belmont race for the multiple stakes winner since she finished fourth in the Sep. 16 Sands Point Stakes (G2T).

After a 2 1/4-length optional-claiming allowance win on the grass at Aqueduct Racetrack in her season debut April 22, the Chad Brown trainee will go for her first graded win from post 2 in a field of seven.

The daughter of Scat Daddy broke her maiden at the New York track over the same 1 1/16-mile distance as the Beaugay.

Owned by Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence, Inflexibility has built a reputation for herself in Canada, where she won the July 30 Wonder Where Stakes at Woodbine by a half-length and set a course record time of 1:58.88 for 1 1/4 miles on the grass. Later in the year, she won the Carotene Stakes on the Woodbine grass to close her 3-year-old campaign.

Joining her on the field will be stablemate and fellow international runner A Raving Beauty, who will test the American turf for the first time. A three-time winner in her native Germany, the 5-year-old will make her season debut in the Beaugay. She logged seven timed works this year at Palm Meadows before she was shipped to Belmont for her final breeze.

Also looking for redemption on Saturday will be Jon Marshall's Tricky Escape. The grade 3-winning daughter of Hat Trick turned in a sixth-place finish in the March 10 Hillsborough Stakes (G2T) in her season debut. She has since been moved from the barn of Lynn Ashby to trainer Gerald Iverson.