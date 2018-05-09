Bolt d'Oro Still Under Consideration for Preakness

Owner and trainer Mick Ruis said May 9 that multiple grade 1 winner Bolt d'Oro may still end up in the May 19 Preakness Stakes (G1).

Although the initial plan following Bolt d'Oro's 12th-place run in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) was to send the son of Medaglia d'Oro back to his Southern California base, Ruis kept his colt in Kentucky.

Now stabled at Keeneland, which is four miles from Ruis' Chestnut Farm in Lexington, Bolt d'Oro returned to the track May 8 for a jog and jogged again Wednesday. Ruis said Bolt d'Oro will gallop May 10.

"I have a stable here at Keeneland and we're just jogging him here while I'm enjoying some time on my farm," Ruis said. "There's no rush to send him back (to California)."

Although the immediate reaction from Ruis following the Derby was to skip the Preakness, that opinion has changed.

"Hell no (we're not ruling the Preakness out)," Ruis said. "You'll know by (next) Wednesday (the day entries close) if he'll run in the Preakness."

Ruis indicated, like other potential Preakness participants, he's waiting and watching to see what happens with Kentucky Derby winner Justify, who trainer Bob Baffert said was treated for a minor skin ailment known as "scratches" on his left hind leg, and Dr. Mary Scollay, equine medical director for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, said was treated for a bruised heel.

But Ruis has also been impressed with how Bolt d'Oro came out of the strenuous Derby try and still hasn't found a good reason why his colt backed up so harshly after challenging Justify in the final turn.

"He came out of (the Derby) good and we're still baffled why he stopped like that," Ruis said. "I don't know what to say. I'm still scratching my head. We're hoping he didn't like the sloppy track and he may have hyperventilated a little, but we scoped him and everything, and everything looks good. He just went with (Justify) and he spit it out."

The Kentucky Derby was the second meeting between Bolt d'Oro and Justify. They also competed in the April 7 Santa Anita Derby (G1), where Justify set the pace and held off Bolt d'Oro in the stretch to win by three lengths.

If Bolt d'Oro gets on the plane to Baltimore with Justify May 16, there may just be a third round at Pimlico Race Course.