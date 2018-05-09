Young Rascal Takes Chester Vase

Bernard Kantor's Young Rascal landed the 100th running of Chester's MBNA Chester Vase Stakes (G3) May 9 and in the process announced himself as a leading contender for next month's Investec Derby (G1) at Epsom.

The William Haggas-trained colt is progressing fast for Kantor, the managing director of Investec. Young Rascal, who finished second in his sole start as a juvenile before returning to the track with a smart win in a Newbury maiden last time out, handled the rise to stakes company with aplomb. The son of Intello had to be switched out to avoid trouble in the straight and did not look entirely at home on the turning track, but he stayed on powerfully under James Doyle to lead inside the final furlong before repelling the challenge of runner-up Dee Ex Bee by a half-length, with Hunting Horn a further three lengths back in third.

The Vase has been a good trial for the Derby recently, providing the winner twice in the past five years.

"He's very talented. He showed a glimmer of that at Newbury, and today he's learned plenty," Doyle said. "We know he's a big unit, and he's got a big stride to him. He was a little bit inexperienced and behind the bridle at Newbury, so we thought we'd bring him here and teach him plenty.

"We knew it wouldn't be his ideal track, but he responded really well. We had to skip across heels and get a run, which isn't easy for them when you do that, but the fact that he's won quite dominantly at the line shows what sort of ability he's got.

"His owner will be very keen to go to the Derby, and it'll be hard to put him off on the back of that."

Runner-up Dee Ex Bee ran well in his first start since a third-place finish in the Investec Blue Riband Trial at Epsom. Hunting Horn, sent off at 3-1 odds in a bid to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a sixth consecutive win in the race, challenged inside the final furlong but could not match the top two. Godolphin's Ispolini was fourth.

The winning time for the one-mile, 4 1/2-furlong test on a track rated good was 2:39.55.

Haggas has tasted Derby success before, with Shaamit landing the Epsom feature in 1996.

"That was why we came here, to get two races in one. He did well to win, as a few things went against him," Haggas said. "He's got a bit to offer. It's hard for a horse who has only run once at 2; they've got to learn quick. This is not a straightforward track, he's a green horse, and he had plenty to overcome, so with that in mind he's doing well. The Derby favorite (Saxon Warrior) looks pretty impressive, but you should never be scared of one horse, and we're entitled to run. We'll see what happens at Lingfield and York (Derby trials) now. My only concern would be if the ground got very quick, but Epsom (does) a very good job there now with the ground."

Dee Ex Bee's trainer, Mark Johnston, was also satisfied with his horse's performance.

"He's taken another step forward," he said. "I didn't think the draw would be so important over that trip, but Franny (Norton) found himself trapped wide and always on the turn. He's a big horse, and you'd think he will be better on a more galloping track. He's in the Derby and we'll treat it as an option, but the owner also has Mildenberger, who is heading for the Dante, so we'll see how he does. He might want to keep them both apart. We'll see."