Digital Registration for Colt Born at WinStar Farm

The Jockey Club announced May 9 that a colt by Pioneerof the Nile out of Mildly Offensive, born Feb. 19 at WinStar Farm, is the first foal to be issued a digital certificate of foal registration.

The transition to digital foal certificates from hard copies begins with the 2018 foal crop and was first announced at the Round Table Conference on Matters Pertaining to Racing Aug. 14, 2016.

Breeders, as well as those who act as agents for breeders, who do not have an Interactive Registration account should sign up for one at registry.jockeyclub.com so that they can access their certificates of foal registration.

"WinStar is proud to be the breeder of the first foal to receive a digital certificate, and we are pleased that the colt is by WinStar's own Pioneerof the Nile," said Elliott Walden, president and CEO of WinStar Farm.

"The initial rollout of digital certificates has gone well so far," said Matt Iuliano, executive vice president and executive director of The Jockey Club. "We look forward to feedback from breeders and farm personnel as they register their foals."

Among the expected benefits of digital certificates of foal registration include:

• Users will be able to access digital certificates any time on computers and mobile devices.

• Owners and agents will not have to worry about losing or damaging certificates.

• Operations will be streamlined, whether in the racing office, on the sales grounds, while transporting horses internationally, or when executing private transactions.

Additional useful enhancements are expected to be rolled out in the future as various local and national racing entities incorporate their authentications to the certificate.

"Overnight mail couriers may not be happy, but the digital foal certificates will save us a lot of money and time since we will no longer have to mail foal papers," said Lisa Walker, farm secretary at Calumet Farm.

