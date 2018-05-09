Ocala Breeders' Sales June Catalog Now Online

The catalog for the Ocala Breeders' Sale's 2018 June 2-year-olds and horses of racing age auction is now available via the OBS website at obssales.com.

The online catalog's main page contains a link to a sortable master index providing searchable pedigree and consignor information as well as access to pedigree updates that have occurred since the catalog was printed. Short lists also can be created with advanced search and filtering capabilities. A link to instructions for using the new features can be found in the index header along with a step-by-step tutorial.

An iPad version of the catalog can be accessed via the Equineline sales catalog app. The app allows users to download and view the catalog, receive updates and results, record notes and also provides innovative search, sorting, and rating features. For more information and downloads go to: http://www.equineline.com/SalesCatalogApp/

There are 845 2-year-olds and seven older horses cataloged for the three-day sale, with all sessions beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Hips 1-300 will sell on Wednesday, June 13, Hips 301-600 will be offered on Thursday, June 14 and Hips 601-852 plus supplements will sell on Friday, June 15. Supplemental entries are being accepted until May 23.

There are four under tack sessions. Hips 1-225 will go to the track on Thursday, June 7, Hips 226-450 will breeze on Friday, June 8, Hips 451-675 work on Saturday, June 9, and 676-852 plus supplements will go on Sunday, June 10t All under tack sessions begin at 7:30 a.m.

The under tack show and sale will be streamed live via the OBS website as well as the Daily Racing Form, Thoroughbred Daily News, and BloodHorse websites.

OBS June graduates have won or placed in 172 stakes races since the beginning of 2017, which is at a pace around one per week, according to OBS.

