O'Brien Set With Three for Chester Vase

Chester Racecourse holds a key Investec Derby Trial (G1) May 9, with the 100th running of the MBNA Chester Vase Stakes (G3).

Open to 3-year-old colts and geldings and run over a distance of a mile and 4 1/2 furlongs, the Vase has provided the winner of Epsom's Blue Riband Trial Stakes twice in the last five years, with Ruler of The World doubling up in 2013, before Wings Of Eagles—who finished second at Chester—won last year.

Aidan O'Brien was responsible for both and has a formidable record in the race, with a record eight victories including the last five editions. He saddles three this season.

Hunting Horn finished third in the bet365 Classic Trial (G3) at Sandown last time out, after breaking his maiden at Naas Racecourse to start the season, while Flag Of Honour rounded out his juvenile career with a score in Leopardstown's TheTote.com Eyrefield Stakes (G3) before returning to action with a close third in the Prix Noailles (G3) at Longchamp. Ryan Moore will partner Hunting Horn, with Seamie Heffernan aboard Flag Of Honour.

"Hunting Horn showed improvement from his maiden win to finish third in the Classic Trial at Sandown, where he finished well," O'Brien said. "We think the longer trip will suit and we're looking forward to getting him out again.

"Flag Of Honour is up in trip, having run a close third at Longchamp on his first start of the year. We think he has progressed and that the trip will suit."

O'Brien's trio is completed by Gowran Park maiden winner Family Tree, who will be ridden by the trainer's son, Donnacha.

"Family Tree won his only start last year and, while we're hoping he runs well, he'll come on a lot for the experience," O'Brien said.

Godolphin's sole representative in the race is the Charlie Appleby-trained Ispolini. The son of Dubawi finished one place in front of Hunting Horn (second) in the Sandown Classic Trial on his seasonal debut, building on a Kempton maiden win over the Polytrack late last year. William Buick rides.

Speaking to www.godolphin.com this week, Appleby said, "I was very pleased with Ispolini's seasonal debut at Sandown and he looks to have come on for that race. The step up in trip to a mile and a half will suit him, and he should be competitive."

Trainer William Haggas sends Young Rascal, a strong winner of a Newbury maiden last time with James Doyle booked. Mark Johnston is represented by Dee Ex Bee, who began his campaign by running third in the Investec Blue Riband Trial (Listed Stakes) at Epsom.

Proschema earned a ticket by putting 11 lengths into his field when winning a Haydock conditions race last time, adding to a maiden score at Doncaster the previous month. Richard Kingscote does the steering for trainer Tom Dascombe, who said, "He comes back after running only last week, but he seems in great shape. It will be the quickest ground he's ever run on, but it shouldn't be a problem. We'll just find out if he's good enough. He's done nothing wrong."