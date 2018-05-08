Multiple Graded Stakes Producer Air France Euthanized

Mount Joy Stable's Air France, the dam of multiple graded stakes winning millionaire Smooth Air (Smooth Jazz), as well as grade 2 winner Overdriven (Tale of the Cat ), was humanely euthanized May 2 due to complications from foaling. She was 19.

Air France's newborn colt by Bernardini is in good health and has been transferred to a nurse mare at Pope McLean's Crestwood Farm in Lexington, Ky., where Air France spent the majority of her life as a broodmare.

A homebred for Mount Joy Stables, Air France broke her maiden at 3, winning an allowance before running fifth in the Lady Sonata Stakes at Calder Race Course. Retired for breeding, Air France found success early and often as a producer of racehorses and sale horses alike.

In 2005 Air France gave birth to Smooth Air, who would go on to win three grade 2 races—the Gulfstream Park Handicap, the Ohio Derby, and the Hutcheson Stakes. He also placed in prestigious races such as the Florida Derby (G1), Metropolitan Handicap (G1), and Pennsylvania Derby (G2). From a career record of 6-5-3 in 17 starts, Smooth Air amassed earnings of $1,117,200.

Air France also produced Sanford Stakes (G2) winner Overdriven, who was purchased by Repole Stables through the Taylor Made Sales Agency consignment for $350,000 at the 2010 Keeneland September yearling sale.

Her most recent progeny to go through the sales ring was a Keeneland January session-topping weanling colt by American Pharoah who sold to Alex and JoAnn Lieblong for $400,000.

Mount Joy and Crestwood's Super Phoebe, a daughter of Air France, is the dam of Gary Barber's stakes-placed filly Got Stormy, who recently finished on the board in the May 4 $200,000 Edgewood Stakes presented by Forcht Bank (G3) at Churchill Downs as part of the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) undercard.