Ghostzapper's Big Oaks/Derby Weekend

Adena Springs Kentucky's Ghostzapper was the winningest sire during Churchill Downs' two highest-profile days of racing May 4-5.

Frank Stronach's homebred 2004 Horse of the Year and 18-year-old son of Awesome Again was represented by graded stakes winner Proctor's Ledge, who won the Longines Churchill Downs Distaff Turf Mile Stakes (G2T); grade 2 winner McCraken, who won his 2018 debut in a one-mile allowance/optional claiming race by half a length; and 3-year-old Bugle Notes, who won first time out in a six-furlong maiden special weight by 2 1/4 lengths.

As a broodmare sire, Ghostzapper had two grade 1 winners—Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) winner Justify and Humana Distaff Stakes (G1) winner American Gal.

Proctor's Ledge is a homebred for Patricia Moseley, who has now won five races out of 12 starts with the 4-year-old. The Churchill Downs Distaff Turf Mile Stakes was the filly's third graded stakes victory.

Justify was one of four Scat Daddy runners entered in this year's Kentucky Derby. The chestnut colt was bred in Kentucky by John Gunther, who also bred Derby starter and Wood Memorial Presented by NYRA Bets (G2) winner Vino Rosso (by Curlin ). The Derby winner is out of grade 3-placed winner Stage Magic, who was bred and raced by Gunther. Stage Magic is one of eight graded stakes performers to come from Ghostzapper's first crop and is the second foal produced by grade 1-placed winner Magical Illusion (Pulpit).

American Gal is yet another homebred among Ghostzapper's top performers on the day. Kaleem Shah bred and races the 4-year-old filly by Concord Point out of the Ghostzapper grade 2-placed winner American Story, who Shah raced and is also a product of Ghostzapper's first crop. American Gal captured her second grade 1 victory in the Humana Distaff, having already taken the Longines Test Stakes (G1) last year. The filly has now won five times out of eight starts and earned nearly $905,000.

Ghostzapper's good fortune over the weekend extended to Belmont Park, as well.

His 4-year-old daughter and champion Holy Helena, a Stronach homebred, won the Sheepshead Bay Stakes (G2T) in New York going 11 furlongs. Out of the Holy Bull mare Holy Grace, Holy Helena is now three for three this year and has two graded stakes wins. She won last year's Queen's Plate on her way to earning the 2017 Canadian champion 3-year-old filly title. Earlier this year she won the March 3 The Very One Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

Other sires with strong performances at Churchill Downs during the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) and Kentucky Derby weekend include Spendthrift Farm's Into Mischief , Ashford Stud's Lookin At Lucky , and the late Scat Daddy.

Into Mischief's top performer was Mia Mischief, who won the Eight Belles Stakes presented by Kentucky Trailer (G2). Bred by Spendthrift, the filly went wire-to-wire in the seven-furlong event and won by 1 3/4 lengths. She is raced by Bill and Corinne Heiligbrodt, who sold 50% of the horse to Scott Heider and Sol Kumin the week before the race. Mia Mischief is out of the winning Speightstown mare Greer Lynn, who is a half sister to graded stakes winners Roll Hennessy Roll (Hennessy) and Sing Baby Sing (Unbridled's Song).

Lookin At Lucky didn't get a stakes winner May 4-5, but he was represented by two winners that had already earned black-type. Grade 1-placed son Lookin At Lee, runner up in the 2017 Kentucky Derby, won a $76,000 allowance/optional claiming race May 5 at 1 1/16 miles, while the sire's stakes-winning daughter She's Pretty Lucky won the same type of allowance/optional claiming race the previous day.

Besides Justify, Scat Daddy was represented by a second graded stakes winner at Churchill Downs when his 3-year-old daughter Toinette captured her first black-type event with an impressive deep-stretch kick that delivered the Edgewood Stakes presented by Forcht Bank (G3T) by a neck.