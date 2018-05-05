Justify Untouchable in Kentucky Derby

China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing, and WinStar Farm's Justify in every sense earned his score in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) May 5 at Churchill Downs.

With a perfect break out of post 7, the Scat Daddy colt trained by Bob Baffert settled on the outside of early pacesetter Promises Fulfilled, pressed the frontrunner in the backstretch as blazing fractions were put up, and held off every challenger in a grind-it-out stretch run under the Twin Spires.

Justify, ch, 3/c

Scat Daddy — Stage Magic, by Ghostzapper Owner: WinStar Farm, (Kenny Troutt), China Horse Club (Ah Khing Teo), Starlight Racing (Jack Wolf, et al.) and Head of Plains Partners, (Sol Kumin)

Breeder: John D. Gunther (KY)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Mike E. Smith

Pedigree Notes

Scat Daddy stood at Ashford Stud for $100,000 (2016). Sale History

KEESEP2016 • $500,000 • Consignor: Glennwood Farm, agent • Buyer: China Horse Club & Maverick Racing.

He finished off the mile and a quarter in 2:04.20 under jockey Mike Smith after opening fractions of :22.24 and :45.77 through a half-mile, took command in the turn as familiar rival Bolt d'Oro tried his hardest but couldn't keep up. Juvenile champion Good Magic took a crack next, but could not get within striking distance in the stretch and just edged Audible for second at the wire.