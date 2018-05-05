Maraud Prevails in American Turf With Late Move

Maraud made a strong move down the middle of the Churchill Downs turf course rated good to capture the $300,000 American Turf Stakes presented by Ram Trucks (G2T) for 3-year-olds under the Twin Spires May 5.

The son of champion Blame out of the Empire Maker mare Unbridled Empire, won his second graded event after winning the Palm Beach Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park in March. He was fifth in the Kentucky Utilities Transylvania Stakes (G3T) in his most recent start before the American Turf.

Maraud, b, 3/c

Blame — Unbridled Empire, by Empire Maker Owner: Treadway Racing Stable (Jeff Treadway)

Breeder: John R. Penn & Frank Penn (KY)

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Pedigree Notes

Blame stands at Claiborne Farm for $12,500 (2018). Sale History

FTMMAY2017 • $375,000 • Consignor: Crupi's New Castle Farm, agent • Buyer: Charles Boden Thoroughbreds.

KEESEP2016 • $100,000 • Consignor: Penn Sales • Buyer: J.J. Crupi, agent for Crupi's New Castle Farm.

Maraud is owned by Treadway Racing Stable and was bred in Kentucky by John and Frank Penn. He is trained by Todd Pletcher and was ridden to victory by John Velazquez.

Speed Franco was fastest into stride from the inside gate but was hounded every step of the way by Inscom from the 2 post. They passed the opening quarter mile in :23.79 and went the first half in :48.39 pursued by Admiralty Pier. There was no change in the order up the backstretch. Favorite River Boyne made a move coming off the second turn as Speed Franco cut the corner and briefly opened up turning for home.

But the scene changed down the lane as Maraud, Untamed Domain, and Captivating Moon stormed down the center of the course while Arawak was making a big move at the hedge. Arawak ultimately did not get cleanly through on the inside, however, and Maraud prevailed in 1:47.52 for the 1 1/16 miles. Captivating Moon and Untamed Domain dead-heated for the place spot with Arawak checking in fourth.

Maraud returned $18.80, $8.40, and $6.20. Captivating Moon was good for $5.40 and $6.40 while Untamed Domain paid $4.60 and $5.80.

Maraud has won four of seven lifetime starts, all on turf, and more than doubled his lifetime earnings in the American Turf to just under $350,000. He has won three of four starts this season.